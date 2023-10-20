Vesa is 80 and still working full time. She’s not alone.

This story was produced in collaboration with SBS Macedonian.





Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Sydney’s Central Station is Australia’s largest and busiest terminal, with more than quarter of a million people passing through each day.





Keeping it tidy is a massive task – and a great source of pride for 80-year-old cleaner Vesela or ‘Vesa’ Grujoska ((Pron: Vess-ah GREE-OSK-AH))





“Never tired - work, must work - home here. I'm not lazy. We have to clean. I have to clean, this is my job.”





For the past 50 years the mother of two has worked tirelessly, sweeping the platforms and cleaning the carriages.





And she still gets up before dawn in time for the early shifts which start at 6 am. Daughter Gordana is in awe of her mother’s work ethic.





“My mum is pretty inspiring, y’know to work in the one role and for 50 years to be in the same employment, it is an amazing thing. I am very proud of my mum. She has had about two or three Christmas days off. My mum’s taken very little sick leave in 50 years, and it's a hard act for anybody to follow.”





Ms Grujoska even has a luggage trolley named after her – as daughter Gordana explains.





“To pull luggages around here at Central Station from the country trains to and enforce for the passengers and it's got my mom's nickname, Vesa on it. And it's wonderful that it gets driven around and it's something everyone can be proud of. Everyone in our family when they come here and see it, we are all so proud of it.”





Ms Grujoska’s story is one of resilience against adversity.





She was born in 1943, into a farming family in a small Macedonian village. Daughter Gordana explains:





“It was very rural and they had no money and my mum had to stop going to school about 14 years old, because her parents didn't have money for a book or pen or paper. So my mom had to work on the farm, which was a hard life.”





Ms Grujoska migrated to Australia in 1970 with her husband and two children, and initially worked in a factory. But as Gordana explains circumstances later changed.





“She got divorced in 78, so then she was left by herself with two small children and virtually no money. I remember I was getting 20 cents allowance to buy an apple at school.”





A job at Central Station kept food on the table – and before long Gordana says her mother’s diligence paid dividends.





“Mum saved up for a mortgage. She got a mortgage and she paid off the mortgage as quick as she could, as well as paying for food and school.”





And she achieved all that on a $25 dollar weekly wage. With limited English skills, Gordana says her mother survived by drawing on physical and mental strength.





“My mum’s a wonderful role model. She's gone to work every single day in her 50 years with enthusiasm. And even when she's on holiday, she prefers to be at work than on holidays doing her gardening.”





Ms Grujoska is also among a rising number of older Australians to remain in the workforce. According to the federal government, in 2021 more than 600-thousand workers were aged 65 or above, and that number’s doubled in 20 years.





The government this week introduced legislation to allow seniors and veterans to earn more, before their pension payments are impacted. From January next year, the maximum work bonus threshold would rise to nearly 12-thousand dollars.





NSW TrainLink’s Carmelo Ferraro is happy to welcome more mature age workers.





“We definitely would like to have more VESA’s around. A hundred percent. At New South Wales TrainLink, we don't discriminate to the age. If you are physically able to do it, then you're more than welcome to join the organization.”





Ms Grujoska is being celebrated this month for her 5 decades of hard work. NSW TrainLink Platform Manager Deb Yee says as an octogenarian she brings many benefits to the workplace.





“Vesa's work ethic is an inspiration to the younger generation because she shows that you can have a dedication to a job no matter how long you've been in it. If we had more Vesas, it would just change our workplace Immensely. Immensely. Yeah. I think we'd be a happier workplace.”





Daughter Gordana who also works for Transport NSW, says despite her mother having three grand-children now, her mother’s work ethic remains as strong as ever.





“This Christmas mom's working. She's working Christmas day, Boxing Day, New year's Eve and Year's day. We would have a very different life if it wasn’t for my mum. She decided as a smart woman to say I am going to Australia for a better life. And that just changed the course of our lives so wonderfully.”





VO Ms Grujoska credits her long career to drinking tea and keeping active, and says she has no plans to retire - just yet.



