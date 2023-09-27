Victoria has a new premier

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Jacinta Allan was once the youngest woman elected to Victoria's parliament. Now, she is the state's 49th premier.





“I have been elected unanimously - endorsed unanimously - by my caucus colleagues to replace the fabulous Daniel Andrews as leader of the Victorian parliamentary Labor party and, in turn, follow in his footsteps as Premier of Victoria, and we'll be heading over to government house shortly.”





She is the second woman to take the position in Victoria. Before this new role, the member for Bendigo East was tasked with overseeing key public transport and infrastructure projects. They include the Metro tunnel, the North-East link, and removing level crossings across the state. And they were projects Ms Allan was keen to highlight as she looked to the future.





“I pledge to the Victorian community that I will continue to work hard, as I've done every single day as a member of parliament, particularly too, I think, in the last eight years. We have worked hard as a government. We've certainly driven a big and strong agenda in the transport and infrastructure space where we've gotten away big and complex and challenging projects, that we haven't run away from. But I also come to this role with the opportunity to continue the strong reform agenda, and also chart a future course for the state. And in coming days and weeks I'll have more to say about policy priorities that I'll be bringing to this role.”





Speaking to media, the new premier was flanked by colleagues. Ben Carroll, member for Niddrie, will serve as deputy premier. And Vicki Ward, the member for Eltham, will take up a role in the ministry.





But while it was all smiles at the press conference, the process had been less unified. Ms Allan is part of Daniel Andrews' Socialist Left Faction. She had been pitted as the overwhelming favourite since her announcement on Tuesday that she planned to contest the spot. But Mr Carroll, who is from Labor's right faction, issued a late challenge.





By Wednesday afternoon, he was already eager to relegate that to the past.





“I'm very proud to be serving her as the deputy premier, and I'm looking forward to rolling up the sleeves and getting on with the job. We've worked really well together, as - her, as transport and infrastructure [minister], myself as public transport [minister]. As I said earlier, I've known Jacinta for over 20 years, she's not just a colleague, she's a friend. And I am getting on with the job.”





Ms Allan also has the support of the state's most dominant political figure until now - the premier she's taking over from.





“As I said yesterday, it's the greatest honour and privilege of my life and I'm sad to go, but at the same time, I know this is the right thing to do. It's time - time for someone else. I couldn't be more happy that my colleagues have unanimously endorsed and chosen Jacinta Allan to be the 49th premier. She's always worked hard for the people of Victoria and she always will.”



