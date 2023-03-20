Vladimir Putin visits Ukraine's port city of Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin visit Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, Ukraine

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin at a newly built neighborhood during their visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, Ukraine. Putin has traveled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine. (Russian Presidential Press Office via AP) Source: AAP / AP

It comes just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him and it's seen by some as a strategic move that sends a message of defiance to the West.

