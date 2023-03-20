Vladimir Putin visits Ukraine's port city of Mariupol

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin at a newly built neighborhood during their visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, Ukraine. Putin has traveled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine. (Russian Presidential Press Office via AP) Source: AAP / AP