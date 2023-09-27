Wallabies sink to record low tenth place in world rugby ranking

Wallabies sink to record low tenth place in world rugby rankingPlay00:53Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (831.75KB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesPolice drug-detection dogs incorrectly detect illicit substances on people three quarters of the timePrime Minister says states and territories could conduct their own Covid-19 inquiriesNDIS Minister condemns footage of children with autism being pinned to ground by service workersVictorian Deputy Premier Jacinta Allen tipped to replace Daniel Andrews