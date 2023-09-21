Warning over 'elaborate ploy' to scam international students in Australia

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT:





Chukchi Li is a data science student at The University of Sydney.





She says she receives a scam phone call at least once a fortnight, and a text message from scammers every day.





"I think they might be - (might) want (to) get my money, because they want the bank number and my personal details, information, something like that. And the funny thing is, they even provide two language for the next communication - for the next conversation. Like, they offer English language or Chinese."





Chukchi Li is among the group of people increasingly being targeted by scammers.





The National Anti Scam Centre says international students - especially Chinese students - are increasingly being singled out with an alarming range of tactics to threaten, intimidate and steal from them.





Since the beginning of this year, there has been just over 1200 scam reports, with an estimated $8.7 million lost to scammers.





A spokeswoman from Australia's consumer watching, the ACCC says some students have paid staggering amounts.





"We've heard one story of a young man who paid over $400,000 [[four hundred thousand dollars]] to the scammers and we've seen a significant spike in the last month or so in the losses people that are reporting, and also a spike in the sophistication of the scam, and that's why we're alerting students now to be on the lookout for this behaviour."





Desma Smith heads up Swinburne University's International Student Advisory Support Team.





She says in her own experience, the scammers put the students under a lot of pressure.





"They will escalate from, if the student asks questions and seems to be a little bit unsure or a little bit wary, they will put them on to 'my sergeant' and then another person will speak to them. And it's very high pressure. A lot of implication that you have been implicated in a crime, and we need your cooperation and your silence in order to make - to prove your own innocence."





Ms Smith says sometimes the scammers are very sophisticated in their approach.





"I do remember several years ago when this particular type of work started, in the scam area, one student was told, when she didn't believe who they were, that she could ring the Beijing police station. She looked up the phone on the website, rang the number, and was back-connected in with these scammers again."





The ACCC says technology allows scammers to use these sophisticated techniques.





"It will look quite official because the scammers are using spoofing technology, so it will look like the official Chinese authority number. The student will then be threatened with deportation in relation to these spurious charges that they're caught up in, and they will be told that the only way to avoid that will be to pay a fine or a bond or similar."





Chukchi Li says some of her fellow classmates have been caught up in these scams.





"I had a friend - like last month, they take thousands of dollars from her."





Desma Smith says international students need to be careful - but support is available.



