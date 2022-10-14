SBS News In Depth

Was Japan’s most famous army straggler a war hero or a rogue soldier?

SBS News In Depth

Filipina-Australian film-maker Mia Stewart (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Filipina-Australian film-maker Mia Stewart Source: SBS News / SBS/Sandra Fulloon

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

War hero or rogue soldier? Decades after World War 2, the myth surrounding Japan's most famous army straggler is being challenged. A Filipina-Australian film maker says it’s time to set the record straight about Hiroo Onoda, by giving his victims a voice.

Published 15 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tom Keech is part of a trial of a new technique to help him lose weight (AP).jpg

Could pinhole surgery solve the obesity epidemic?

ANTHONY ALBANESE BUSINESS VISIT SYDNEY

Federal government warns Australians to brace for inflation hit next year

VIC WET WEATHER

Major to record flooding across Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales

APTOPIX China Congress

CCP Congress 2022: Xi Jinping set for historic third term