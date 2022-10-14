Was Japan’s most famous army straggler a war hero or a rogue soldier?

Filipina-Australian film-maker Mia Stewart Source: SBS News / SBS/Sandra Fulloon
Published 15 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
War hero or rogue soldier? Decades after World War 2, the myth surrounding Japan's most famous army straggler is being challenged. A Filipina-Australian film maker says it’s time to set the record straight about Hiroo Onoda, by giving his victims a voice.
Published 15 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share