Welcome to the Anthropocene - Canadian lake could prove Earth is in new geological era

Human Epoch

A team of scientists is recommending the start of a new geological epoch should be marked at the pristine Crawford Lake outside Toronto in Canada. Source: The Canadian Press / Cole Burston/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A team of geologists is proposing that planet Earth has entered a new geological epoch known as the Anthropocene. Scientists say sediment deposited in Canada's Crawford Lake provides unmistakable evidence that changes to the world's geology are now being driven by humans.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Indian Deep Ocean Exploration Vehicle Under Development As Part of Samudrayaan Program

Mining the ocean for vital minerals - but can we protect the environment?

Northeast Flooding Vermont

Extreme rain and floods wreak havoc worldwide

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko (SBS).jpg

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia speaks to SBS

Centenarian Merle Moore says she doesn't feel her age (SBS).jpg

Merle is 103: one of many Australians hitting their century