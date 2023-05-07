What might we expect from the 2023 Federal Budget?

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, May 5, 2023 (AAP) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

The federal government will hand down the 2023-24 Budget on Tuesday May the 9th. The Treasurer says cost of living pressures for the most vulnerable Australians will be addressed, along with pay rises for aged care workers, and cheaper childcare. But with rising inflation, and stalled negotiations on social housing and rent relief, Jim Chalmers has a difficult job ahead.

