SBS News In Depth

What's next for LGBTQI+ rights, as Australia marks five years of marriage equality

SBS News In Depth

MARRIAGE EQUALITY PLEBISCITE ANNIVERSARY

Ian Thorpe and Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown pose for a photo at Trumper Park Tennis Centre, in Sydney. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Kat Wong NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / KAT WONG/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2022 at 8:07pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Francesca De Nuccio
Source: SBS News

A new campaign is looking towards eliminating continued discrimination against the LGBTIQ+ community in Australia. It's been five years since the country voted in favour of same sex marriage, but for many members in the LGBTIQ+ community there is still a long way to go in ensuring their safety and rights are guaranteed.

Published 15 November 2022 at 8:07pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Francesca De Nuccio
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

New Zealand Cow Burps

NZ scientists strive to stop cows from burping to reduce methane gas emissions

Vials With the Covid-19 Vaccine and Syringes are Displayed On a Tray at the Corona Vaccination Center

Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas

US-SPACE-MOON-ARTEMIS-NASA-AEROSPACE

NASA ready to launch Artemis 1 lunar rocket and Orion spacecraft

Russia Ukraine Liberation Analysis

President Zelenskyy visits Kherson, back under Ukrainian control