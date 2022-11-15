What's next for LGBTQI+ rights, as Australia marks five years of marriage equality

Ian Thorpe and Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown pose for a photo at Trumper Park Tennis Centre, in Sydney. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Kat Wong NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / KAT WONG/AAPIMAGE
Published 15 November 2022 at 8:07pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Francesca De Nuccio
Source: SBS News
A new campaign is looking towards eliminating continued discrimination against the LGBTIQ+ community in Australia. It's been five years since the country voted in favour of same sex marriage, but for many members in the LGBTIQ+ community there is still a long way to go in ensuring their safety and rights are guaranteed.
