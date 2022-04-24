SBS News In Depth

Who is Labor's leader?

SBS News In Depth

Anthony Albanese

Anthony Albanese. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 April 2022 at 3:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Tags
Anthony Albanese is campaigning to lead the Labor party to victory in next month's federal election.
Published 24 April 2022 at 3:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Tim Soutphommasane

Reflecting Australia's diversity in parliament

SIMON KENNEDY CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

Familiar faces join the campaign trail as Scott Morrison avoids journalists' questions

Coronavirus

Researchers focus on apparent COVID-19 resistors

Scott Morrison

How did Scott Morrison come to be Prime Minister?