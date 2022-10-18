SBS News In Depth

Why carry out the Stage Three Tax cuts? And what's the alternative?

Treasurer Jim Chalmers will present the Federal Budget on October 25th Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 18 October 2022 at 11:43am
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

All eyes will be on the Labor Government's first budget next week - with the fate of the Coalition's Stage Three Tax Cuts dominating debate in the lead-up. The legislation passed in 2019 with the then Labor Opposition's support, despite that party's reservations over the tax cuts, due to begin in 2024- 25. Having promised 'no change' to the policy during the election campaign - the Albanese government faces a backlash if the cuts are delayed or amended.

