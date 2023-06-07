Why has Fraser Island officially been renamed K'gari?

Fraser Island beomes K'gari (NITV).jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Why has Fraser Island officially been renamed K'gari?

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Gardening is becoming a side hustle for some (Unsplash-Sandie Clarke).jpg

Struggling to meet costs? Maybe it's time find a side hustle

Tottenham have appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their head coach on a four-year deal

The A-League's most successful coach taken on the challenge of the EPL

Internet banking is becoming the norm (SBS).jpg

Cheques bouncing out of play, replaced by technology

OTM - credit cards, visa, mastercard (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: Why the consumer is key to avoiding a recession