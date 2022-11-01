SBS News In Depth

Why was Seoul's tragic Halloween event so inadequately policed?

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and cabinet members pay tribute to the victims of the Halloween celebration stampede

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and cabinet members pay tribute to the victims of the Halloween celebration stampede Source: Getty / Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Published 1 November 2022 at 3:17pm
By Jonathan Head (BBC)
Source: SBS News

In South Korea, along with the grief, there's now growing anger. More than one hundred and fifty people are known to have died on Saturday evening, after Halloween revellers were caught in a crush in the capital Seoul. Most of the victims were in their 20s.

This item was first produced for the BBC World Service
