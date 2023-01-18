Women's footballer wins landmark maternity case against former club

Italy v Iceland: Group D - UEFA Women's EURO 2022

Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir of Iceland embraces her son Ragnar following the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group D match between Italy and Iceland. Source: Getty / James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The captain of Iceland's women's football team has won a landmark ruling against her former club Lyon. The French football powerhouse has been ordered by FIFA to pay Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir more than one hundred thousand dollars. She was not paid her full salary during her pregnancy in 2021.

