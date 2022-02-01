Federal Election 2022

Just In

Anthony Albanese says Labor has a 'mountain to climb' to win federal election next month

Australia

Path cleared for election call as High Court rejects challenge to NSW Liberal preselections

Politics

Behind the lobby group authorising the 'CCP says vote Labor' ads that are causing a stir

Australia

Labor candidate for Hughes speaks out after withdrawing from election race over dual citizenship concerns

Politics

Videos

Economist says the budget 'takes the edge off' cost of living pressures 'a little bit'

Politics

05:23

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hands down the federal budget

Politics

06:06

Treasurer discusses cost of living relief as the federal budget is revealed

Politics

Budget to provide 'temporary' cost of living relief

Politics

Election Explainers

Could foreign interference change the federal election outcome? Here's what you need to know

Australia

When is the 2022 Australian federal election?

Politics

‘Leave the eggplant off’: How the AEC is engaging online to counter fake claims about voting

Australia

Can these high profile independents running in safe Liberal electorates live up to the hype?

Politics

3 min read
Politics

Major parties scrambling to pre-select candidates in key seats ahead of election

Both major parties are yet to finalise candidates in key seats with the election campaign fast approaching.

Federal Budget 2022

Anthony Albanese pledges $2.5 billion to 'fix the crisis in aged care' in budget reply

Politics

'All the sincerity of a fake tan': Anthony Albanese takes aim as Scott Morrison defends budget

Politics

Budget promises 16,500 more places for Afghanistan refugees after pressure on Coalition

Immigration

Federal budget 2022: Who are the winners and losers?

Politics

7 min read
Politics

Federal budget 2022 at a glance: A pre-election pitch to voters' back pockets

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has produced a budget with a smaller deficit than projected, alongside generous spending - setting the stage for the coming political battle.

Federal Budget 2022

Refugee, Housing and Welfare sectors say measures don't do enough

Josh Frydenberg handed down the federal budget on Tuesday night.

