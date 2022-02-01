Federal Election 2022
Labor candidate for Hughes speaks out after withdrawing from election race over dual citizenship concerns
Politics
05:23
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hands down the federal budget
Politics
06:06
Treasurer discusses cost of living relief as the federal budget is revealed
Politics
Could foreign interference change the federal election outcome? Here's what you need to know
Australia
‘Leave the eggplant off’: How the AEC is engaging online to counter fake claims about voting
Australia
Can these high profile independents running in safe Liberal electorates live up to the hype?
Politics
Advertisement
'All the sincerity of a fake tan': Anthony Albanese takes aim as Scott Morrison defends budget
Politics
Advertisement
Advertisement