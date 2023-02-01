Justice

Accused Cassius murder trio face kidnapping charges for separate attack

WA Police allege that a 15-year-old boy was punched, kicked and stabbed during the attack and later detained at a property.

Mechelle Turvey (centre) marches with family, friends and members of the public during a rally

Mechelle Turvey (centre) marched with family, friends and members of the public. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright

Three of the people accused of murdering Perth teenager
Cassius Turvey
are alleged to have kidnapped and assaulted another boy days earlier.

Cassius, a 15-year-old Noongar Yamatji boy,
was allegedly chased and bashed with a metal pole as he walked home from school
with friends on October 13. He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital 10 days later.

Four people have since been charged with his murder. They are yet to enter pleas.
Police on Wednesday said three of the accused were facing fresh charges relating to a separate attack on another 15-year-old boy.

The boy was allegedly chased through the Swan View area on October 9.

"He was ultimately caught and was allegedly punched, kicked and stabbed during the attack," WA Police said in a statement.

"It will be further alleged the boy was placed into a vehicle and taken to a house where he was detained for a period of time before being released."
READ MORE

Three more charged over killing of Cassius Turvey

Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, Mitchell Colin Forth, 24, and Aleesha Louise Gilmore, 20, will face court on later dates in relation to the incident.

All three have been charged with detaining another with intent to compel the doing of an act.

Brearley and Forth are also charged with aggravated unlawful wounding.

An 18-year-old Bellevue man is facing both charges and was refused bail to face Midland Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He has not been charged in relation to Cassius's death.
READ MORE

Cassius Turvey killing 'clearly racially motivated' says PM as extra charges laid on murder accused

Share
2 min read
Published 1 February 2023 at 4:43pm, updated 1 February 2023 at 4:46pm
By AAP/NITV
Source: NITV

Popular stories

As Alice Springs residents plan to sue the NT govt, this Arrernte man says the blame lies elsewhere

Justice

These Wiradjuri Aunties grew up learning language in secret, but now they're spreading the word

Education

This Wurundjeri man stuck a flag in the shores of Dover and claimed England

Politics

Twins who embarked on epic journey by camel make their state rugby league debut

Achievement

'It ruined me': Mother reveals her pain as coroner finds Veronica Nelson's death preventable

Death in Custody

We're headed for a referendum this year. How do they work?

Politics

OPINION: Only a Treaty will end the war against First Nations people

Justice

‘No way’: Malarndirri McCarthy says Voice won’t cede sovereignty as Thorpe maintains criticism

Politics