Justice

Three more charged over killing of Cassius Turvey

Two men and a woman were charged with murder and faced court on Friday.

People Hold Vigils Across Australia For Cassius Turvey

Three more people have been charged by WA Police over the killing Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey. Credit: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Three more people have faced court over the bashing death of Noongar/Yamatji teenager Cassius Turvey.

Cassius Turvey
died in hospital 10 days after
he was attacked walking home from school in October 13 last year.

Brodie Lee Palmer, 27, Mitchell Colin Forth, 24, and Aleesha Louise Gilmore, 20, were been charged with murder on Thursday.

On Friday, Forth and Palmer appeared in court, while Gilmore was called by magistrate Sarah Oliver by telephone.
READ MORE

Cassius Turvey killing 'clearly racially motivated' says PM as extra charges laid on murder accused

Asked if she understood the charge, Gilmore said "yeah but" before being interrupted by Ms Oliver and told not to speak about her alleged offence.

Gilmore said she had been in the hospital and had not yet spoken to a lawyer.

Palmer's lawyer, Seamus Rafferty, said his client would likely plead not guilty to the charge.

Forth did not speak, but nodded when the magistrate asked if he understood the charge.
READ MORE

Cassius Turvey's alleged murderer faces court for the first time

Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, is already before the courts on a murder charge.

It's alleged the trio was with Brearley when he attacked the teen, who suffered serious head injuries.

Palmer and Forth were remanded in custody, with all three scheduled to reappear in court on March 29, when Brearley is also expected to reappear.

'One step forward to justice for Cassius'

Cassius' mother, Mechelle Turvey was also present in court.

She said seeing the accused took her back to the day her son was attacked.

"It took me back to the day when it happened ... to when Cassius described the incident and what they looked like," she told reporters outside court.

"At least I had something under my belt to bring today to give me strength.

"This is just one step forward to justice for Cassius [and] it's also one step forward for all of our healing, all of his family."
CASSIUS TURVEY DEATH COURT
Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey's family and supporters outside Perth Magistrate Court, in Perth. Source: AAP / Aaron Bunch/AAP Image
Ms Turvey was accompanied by her family and friends, with some holding a "Remembering Cassius" placard.

"This is not just about a court date guys, this is every day for us mob," she said as her voice broke.

"We stick together as a family and as friends and as a community."

The death of Cassius triggered an outpouring of grief and anger across the nation, with some Indigenous leaders condemning the alleged attack as cowardly and racist.
READ MORE

Protesters spray-paint famous Australian painting over desecration of Burrup peninsula rock art

Share
3 min read
Published 20 January 2023 at 9:27am, updated 20 January 2023 at 3:43pm
By AAP/NITV
Source: NITV

Popular stories

Referendum and Voice on the agenda for a new NITV program on eve of January 26

Justice

Protesters spray-paint famous Australian painting over desecration of Burrup peninsula rock art

Country

Ernie Dingo held a megaphone at the bicentenary marches. 35 years later he's returning to the same place

Justice

Arrernte man told to 'leave' the country by RSL over Invasion Day t-shirt

Justice

Three-meter crocodile reportedly spotted near popular swimming hole on Minjerribah

Environment

Miss Universe Australia rocked the runway in this beautiful cape. Here's the meaning behind it

Arts

Police officer allegedly points gun at teenage girl filming arrest in Bourke

Justice

Cassius Turvey's alleged murderer faces court for the first time

Justice