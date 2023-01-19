Three more charged over killing of Cassius Turvey

Three more people have faced court over the bashing death of Noongar/Yamatji teenager Cassius Turvey.





Cassius Turvey died in hospital 10 days after he was attacked walking home from school in October 13 last year.





Brodie Lee Palmer, 27, Mitchell Colin Forth, 24, and Aleesha Louise Gilmore, 20, were been charged with murder on Thursday.





On Friday, Forth and Palmer appeared in court, while Gilmore was called by magistrate Sarah Oliver by telephone.



Asked if she understood the charge, Gilmore said "yeah but" before being interrupted by Ms Oliver and told not to speak about her alleged offence.





Gilmore said she had been in the hospital and had not yet spoken to a lawyer.





Palmer's lawyer, Seamus Rafferty, said his client would likely plead not guilty to the charge.





Forth did not speak, but nodded when the magistrate asked if he understood the charge.



Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, is already before the courts on a murder charge.





It's alleged the trio was with Brearley when he attacked the teen, who suffered serious head injuries.





Palmer and Forth were remanded in custody, with all three scheduled to reappear in court on March 29, when Brearley is also expected to reappear.



'One step forward to justice for Cassius'

Cassius' mother, Mechelle Turvey was also present in court.





She said seeing the accused took her back to the day her son was attacked.





"It took me back to the day when it happened ... to when Cassius described the incident and what they looked like," she told reporters outside court.





"At least I had something under my belt to bring today to give me strength.





"This is just one step forward to justice for Cassius [and] it's also one step forward for all of our healing, all of his family."



Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey's family and supporters outside Perth Magistrate Court, in Perth. Source: AAP / Aaron Bunch/AAP Image Ms Turvey was accompanied by her family and friends, with some holding a "Remembering Cassius" placard.





"This is not just about a court date guys, this is every day for us mob," she said as her voice broke.





"We stick together as a family and as friends and as a community."





The death of Cassius triggered an outpouring of grief and anger across the nation, with some Indigenous leaders condemning the alleged attack as cowardly and racist.

