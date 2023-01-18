Justice

Cassius Turvey's alleged murderer faces court for the first time

The 21-year-old allegedly attacked the teenage boy with a metal pole while he was walking home from school in October.

A woman hold up a sign during a rally for Cassius Turvey

Cassius died at 15 years old. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright

The man accused of killing Noongar/Yamatji schoolboy Cassius Turvey has faced court in Perth.

Jack Steven James Brearley was charged with murder over the alleged attack on 15-year-old Cassius Turvey on October 13.
It's alleged Brearley attacked with a metal pole while the 15-year-old was walking home from school.

He later died from injuries sustained in the assault.

Brearley, also
faces further charges
including aggravated assault, resulting in bodily harm and stealing the crutches of a 13-year-old boy walking with Cassius on the afternoon of the alleged attack.
Teenage victim Cassius Turvey in a red t-shirt and grey shorts on a black bicycle
Cassius Turvey, 15, died in Perth Children's Hospital on Sunday, surrounded by family. Source: Supplied
The 21-year-old briefly appeared on Wednesday via video-link in the Western Australian Magistrates Court.

Dressed in a green tracksuit, he confirmed his identity from Hakea Prison in Perth's south but said little else.

Lawyer Ben Stanwix told the court the case was ready to proceed to a disclosure committal hearing and asked for a 10-week adjournment, which was granted.
Cassius died in hospital 10 days after he was allegedly violently beaten, triggering an outpouring of grief and anger across the nation.

Brearley was remanded in custody until the matter returns to court on March 29.
Published 18 January 2023 at 2:39pm
By AAP/NITV
