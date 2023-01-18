Cassius Turvey's alleged murderer faces court for the first time

The man accused of killing Noongar/Yamatji schoolboy Cassius Turvey has faced court in Perth.





Jack Steven James Brearley was charged with murder over the alleged attack on 15-year-old Cassius Turvey on October 13.



It's alleged Brearley attacked with a metal pole while the 15-year-old was walking home from school.





He later died from injuries sustained in the assault.





Brearley, also faces further charges including aggravated assault, resulting in bodily harm and stealing the crutches of a 13-year-old boy walking with Cassius on the afternoon of the alleged attack.



Cassius Turvey, 15, died in Perth Children's Hospital on Sunday, surrounded by family. Source: Supplied The 21-year-old briefly appeared on Wednesday via video-link in the Western Australian Magistrates Court.





Dressed in a green tracksuit, he confirmed his identity from Hakea Prison in Perth's south but said little else.





Lawyer Ben Stanwix told the court the case was ready to proceed to a disclosure committal hearing and asked for a 10-week adjournment, which was granted.



Cassius died in hospital 10 days after he was allegedly violently beaten, triggering an outpouring of grief and anger across the nation.



