Addo-Carr dropped from Australian squad as four other Indigenous players debut

Josh Addo-Carr has been dropped from Australia's squad for the Pacific Test series due to his involvement in an incident at the Koori Knockout last weekend.





On Friday, the NRL integrity unit finalised its investigation into the alleged brawl at the competition at Tuggerah.





Video footage from the Knockout appeared to show the Canterbury winger involved in a fight that began during the game between his team, Sydney All Blacks and Walgett Aboriginal Connection.



Addo-Carr has been issued the breach notice by the NRL, the length of his suspension won't be finalised until he responds.





At this stage, it's estimated he won't appear in the first Test series match against Samoa in Townsville next Saturday night.





Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards has been selected to take Addo-Carr's position on the squad.



Edwards comes off a stellar season with the Panthers, having been crowned three-time premiers over the weekend.





Other Indigenous NRL stars to make the squad include Selwyn Cobbo, Nicho Hynes, Kotoni Staggs and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. All of whom are making their Australian debut.





Latrell Mitchell wasn't selected due to a finger injury.

