After years abroad tasting cuisines, Nornie Bero brings her brand home to the Torres Strait

As a small island girl, Nornie never imagined she’d be a culinary pioneer, now she’s bringing it home to the Torres Strait.



Nornie Bero brought her Mabu Mabu dining experience home for the first time for her community to experience. Credit: Carli Willis

When Nornie Bero was young she loved walking along the coral reefs that seemed to extend for miles surrounding her island home in the Torres Strait.

Originally from Mer Island, for a time she lived on Moa Island – population 400 people – and in Tamwoy Town on Waiben (Thursday Island).
On the beaches, overseeing the crystal clear blue waters of the straits, she’d dig her feet into the sand to feel the pippies between her toes.

Pippies that would later be salted, seasoned and cooked to eat with family.

Scents from Nornie’s dishes drifted around the island, tantalising the senses. Credit: Carli Willis
“I used to skip confirmation classes just to go out every morning and catch fresh octopus,” she said.

“Then [I’d] come back and pickle it.”

On those peaceful shores, thousands of kilometres from the nearest capital city, Bero never imagined then that she’d become an internationally acclaimed chef with a bustling restaurant in the heart of the country’s food capital.

The dream she now realises every day stems from her love of family, food and culture.

Pippies are a favourite she says – nostalgic and a must have on the menu. Credit: Carli Willis
Mabu Mabu, meaning ‘help yourself’ in Meriam Mer language, started as a condiment business that quickly took off.

After years away growing her island cuisine empire in Naarm (Melbourne) and travelling the globe to taste different cultures, she’s brought her skills home to share for the first time.
“It's [about inspiring] the next generation of those kids [to believe] that they have something,” she said.

“It's such an honour to be able to come back home and bring the skills I've collected when I've been away.

“The next generation are going to be the ones leading us into the future and I love being a part of that.”

Dance broke out to the live band that was playing. Credit: Carli Willis
“It's really great to showcase that Indigenous people have cuisine and we can do it really well."

She said it seemed fitting that the business, which hit 5 years old and 80 staff recently, would go home to share a dining experience and celebrate.

The menu, inspired by her culture and seasoned with experiences gathered abroad, would be like “walking through a bit of my childhood growing up here”.
It makes us proud [here in] this region and the Torres Strait – not only us, but [all] Australians.
Meriam Elder Betty Tekahika (Mabo) was overcome with emotion at the event held at the Bowls Club on Waiben during the Gathering Voices festival.

“I just want to say this from inside my heart, for how proud I am for this girl,” she said.

 “Big esso – thank you – Nornie girl to you and your crew.”

Betty Tekahika (Mabo) said it made her proud to see Nornie’s showcase her skills at home. Credit: Carli Willis
Passionate about native foods and harvesting farm-to-table experiences, Bero sourced local mackerel and crayfish.

“We've got some of the best-painted crays that come out of our beautiful waters here,” she said.

But she said to bring the full Mabu Mabu experience, she also sourced pippies from an Aboriginal-owned farm.
 “We basically probably took over a whole plane to bring up all of our produce so that you guys can have a little bit of a flavour from Melbourne,” she said.

Bero, who brought her team from Naarm with her, said it meant a lot for them to experience the places, people and culture she grew up in.

At an event Nornie catered for, Island Stars Dancers shared culture. Credit: Carli Willis
“It's been an amazing experience for them to be able to experience a whole other culture that they don't get to see much in Melbourne,” she said.

She said events like this helped break down barriers between remote regions and the big cities.

“To show that we can actually be a part of more than just our own communities,” she said.

“We have something to offer a lot of people.

“When a kid comes up to you and goes, my mum likes watching you on TV and I want to be a chef one day.

“That is like the biggest proudest moment I could actually ever be.”

Elders broke out in island hymns they were so happy with the day. Credit: Carli Willis
Published 24 October 2023 12:41pm
Updated 27 October 2023 7:00pm
By Carli Willis
Source: NITV

