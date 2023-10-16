This mother has become the first Torres Strait Islander to compete in the Ironman World Championships

When Nadine Hunt dove into the water of Kailua Bay in Kona, Hawaii on Saturday, she made history.





The Kaantju and Iamalaig woman became the first Torres Strait Islander person, and the first Indigenous woman, to compete in the Vinfast Ironman World Championship.



It was the realisation of a private dream.





"Ten months before this race, I jotted some goals down, realistic ones I thought I could achieve if I were able to put in the work," said Hunt.





"It was kept private. I shared it with my best friend and then kept it in a notepad, and a Kona slot may have been in there somewhere.





"I laughed it off to her as a joke, but deep down, we both knew I was serious about making it a reality."



Nadine Hunt finished fourth in her age group at the 2023 IRONMAN Cairns where she qualified for the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship. Source: Supplied / Sportograf Hunt qualified for the world competition after finishing fourth in her age group at the 2023 Cairns Airport Ironman Asia Pacific Championship.





It was a special competition: the event was her first Ironman, and held in the city where she was born and raised.





Hunt said she is a "process-driven person", a trait that helped her achieve her dream.





“I just kept working towards how I could make each individual leg possible, and I knew with the extra allocated female slots in Cairns, anything in the top eight of my age group would secure a spot,” she said.





“Hearing my name being called up on that stage to receive a Kona slot was the icing for a very successful Ironman Cairns – and an opportunity I would be crazy to turn down, especially finding out that no other First Nations women have toed the start line in Kona.”



Making history

The proud Kaantju and Iamalaig woman from the Kulkalgal Nations in the central Island of the Torres Straits follows the first Aboriginal person to compete in the worldwide triathlon, Western Yalanji Elder Terry O'Shane.





O'Shane competed in Hawaii in 1983.





Hunt acknowledged that while she is the first Indigenous woman to compete, she wasn't the first to qualify.





“I’ve had to get more comfortable with it because it still blows my mind that no other First Nations woman from Australia has raced Kona, and it’s 2023," she said.





"Aboriginal woman Aunty Sharon Bolger qualified back in 2021, but unfortunately due to COVID, she was unable to race with the event being cancelled.





"I’m not taking this privilege lightly, and I want to represent not just her but all our mob proudly."





She hopes her race can inspire other young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander athletes, and showcase the "strength and culture" of her people.





"There is so much power in that, being able to tell our story our way. I hope one inspires more of our mob to push limits, draw strength from your culture, control your story, and be proud to be First Nations," she said.



Another feather in the cap

Hunt adds international athlete to her already impressive life, being a Research Coordinator at the Australian National Univesity, a mother to a five-year-old boy and a member and Director of TriMob, an Indigenous triathlon club.





It was TriMob Founder, Nat Heath, who pushed Hunt to take up the challenge. He was the third Aboriginal man to compete in the Ironman World Championships.





For Hunt, it was an emotional achievement, and one that she knows can show the talent, skill and determination of First Nations mothers.





"We can wear many hats and still have power in our identity. That one role does not define who we are. I am a First Nations woman, mum, partner, daughter, coach, researcher, student, and triathlete, which makes me Nadine,” she said.





“Life isn’t about giving up the things that make you who you are because it doesn’t fit the mould of what we’re supposed to be: it’s about making those things come together and work so you can find and be the best version of yourself through adversity, hard work, consistency, and having those goals that make you tick."

