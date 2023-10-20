'Our boy deserved a future': Family of WA teenager who died in custody speak out

WARNING: This story contains distressing content and the name and image of an Aboriginal person who has passed.





An Indigenous teenager found unresponsive in a prison cell after a suspected self-harm incident has died.





Officers discovered 16-year-old Cleveland Dodd at Unit 18 youth detention facility at Casuarina Prison in Western Australia in the early hours of October 12 after he contacted them through the intercom.



He was taken to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth in a critical condition where he died shortly after 10pm on Thursday in the company of family members.





"The Department of Justice wishes to express deepest sympathies to the boy's family, friends and community for their tragic loss," a spokesperson said in a statement.





The department is continuing its investigation into the incident and says it will fully co-operate with a mandatory coronial inquest.



'We want answers'

Mr Dodd's family has issued a statement saying they're "overwhelmed with grief" and are coming to terms with the "unthinkable".





"The loss of our most beloved boy, who did not belong in that horrible place known as Unit 18. Our boy should have had been at home with his family who he loved, and who loved him dearly," they said.





"Our boy deserved a future."



They said he had no prior instances of self-harm before taking his own life on October 12.





They said they won't rest until they get justice and are lobbying the WA government to "act now" to stop another death in custody.





"To all the children detained in Banksia Hill and Unit 18, we say stay strong, look out for one another," they said.





"Our beautiful boy is with the spirits of our ancestors, in their strength, he too rests with strength."



Cleveland Dodd, 16, died after being found unresponsive in his cell at Unit 18. Source: Supplied / Approved and Supplied by Mr Dodd's family The family will be represented by Levitt Robinson Solicitors in the coronial inquest.





The law firm said it would be an opportunity to expose the harm of Unit 18 at Casuarina Prison.



The reality of Unit 18

Unit 18 is a standalone youth facility at the maximum-security Casuarina men's prison.





It opened in July 2022 to house some juvenile offenders after major riots at the Banksia Hill youth detention centre.





Both Unit 18 and Banksia Hill have reported high rates of self-harm incidents and detainees being placed into prolonged lockdowns.





Indigenous advocates have criticised the WA government for housing youth detainees in an adult prison but WA Premier Roger Cook described the arrangement as a "necessary evil".





Staff and detainees at Unit 18 and Banksia Hill will be provided counselling and support services.





13YARN 13 92 76





Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905





Lifeline 13 11 14





Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)



