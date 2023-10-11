Anthony Albanese has made an emotional return to Uluru as the referendum approaches

Greeted by song and dance, the prime minister was moved to tears on Tuesday as he made a return to Uluru, six years after the Statement from the Heart was declared.





Accompanied by Northern Territory MP Marion Scrymgour, Anthony Albanese met with Traditional Owners and was again presented with a copy of the statement.





Joining local women on the red dirt surrounding the sacred rock, a performance created especially for the moment, including the carrying of heavy sticks to symbolise the burden of the referendum, proved too emotional for the prime minister.



Performers greeted the prime minister and Yes campaign delegates at an emotional ceremony at Uluru. In remarks to the ABC following the performance, he stressed that the race is still not over.





"We're going to run all the way to Saturday," he said.





"We are going to fulfil the commitment that I gave back in March, when I said we were all in and we are. I think it's important."





Mr Albanese was joined on Aṉangu Country by Yes campaigner Noel Pearson and the chief executive of the Central Land Council (CLC) Les Turner. The PM again appealed for voters to approve the constitutional alteration, pointing to the support offered by land councils like the CLC.





"The council gathered some 90 representatives, all elected from local communities throughout this vast area of central Australia that covers tens of thousands of kilometres," he told the ABC.





"All 90 delegates [determined] that they want a Yes vote, as have every other one of the land councils in the Northern Territory."





As the referendum enters its dying days, the consistently bad polls for the Yes campaign have not seemed to dim the prime minister's bullishness about its chances.



