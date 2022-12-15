Excellence

Artists preparing emotional state memorial for Uncle Archie Roach

The Gunditjamara and Bundjalung songman and storyteller will be honoured on Thursday evening in Victoria, at a state memorial service.

Archie Roach Performs in Melbourne

Uncle Archie Roach will be honoured at a state memorial service tonight. Credit: Martin Philbey/Getty Images

Some of Australia's musical greats are set to perform at the state memorial service for Uncle Archie Roach.

A night of tributes and song is being held on Thursday at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, which will begin with a traditional smoking ceremony.
A Gunditjmara and Bundjalung Elder,
Archie Roach died in July at the age of 66
after a long illness surrounded by family and loved ones at Warrnambool Base Hospital in Victoria.

Among the first performances of the evening will be a rendition of 'Took the Children Away', Uncle Archie's 1990 single that reflected his experience as a member of the Stolen Generation.
Archie Roach accepting his first ARIA in 1991 for his debut album, Charcoal Lane.
Archie Roach accepting his first ARIA in 1991 for his debut album, Charcoal Lane. Source: Supplied
The song heralded his arrival in the Australian music scene and featured on his debut album, Charcoal Lane.

Yorta Yorta rapper Adam Briggs will then perform 'The Children Came Back', his hit tribute to Archie Roach from 2015.

Dan Sultan, Lou Bennett, Paul Kelly and David Bridie will also sing, along with Shane Howard and Goanna.
Uncle Archie toured globally and was inducted into the ARIA hall of fame in 2020, having won eight ARIAs.

For many years he performed with his partner in life and music, the late Aunty Ruby Hunter.

Among his many accolades, Uncle Archie was one of the first people inducted into the Victorian Aboriginal Honour Roll in 2011.

He was made a member of the Order of Australia in 2015 and named Victoria's Australian of the Year in 2020.
Published 15 December 2022 at 12:14pm
Source: AAP / NITV

