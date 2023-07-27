Channel 7 presenters speak over Welcome to Country at Women's World Cup match

Channel 7 have received backlash after three presenters spoke over the Welcome to Country at the Women's World Cup match last week between Australia and Ireland.





The Welcome to Country was delivered by Dharug Elder Aunty Julie Jones. Jannawi Dance Clan dancers performed alongside her.





While the Welcome to Country could be seen being delivered in the distant background, the three presenters were speaking over it.



The Director of Jannawi Dance Clan Peta Strachan spoke of her disappointment that the presenters spoke over Aunty Julie while she was delivering her Welcome to Country.





“I think the most heartbreaking part was [the commentators] said how important the Welcome to Country is, but meanwhile they're talking over Julie ... and then they cut to an ad about deodorant."





Ms Strachan said that four months of planning went into the Welcome to Country and accompanying performance.





"We had new costumes made for the girls... the amount of props and costumes and rehearsals that went into this was huge," she told NITV.





She says that her and the young women performing felt let down.





"I felt really ripped off. We're supposed to be feeling really good and we should be celebrating but so many people were just really disappointed.”



The young women of Jannawi Dance Clan were disappointed after commentators spoke over their performance Aunty Julie said that the young women performing told their families to tune in to Channel 7 to watch them perform, but were met with disappointment when they discovered the Welcome and dance performance wasn't aired.





“We were just in shock at first I think because we're telling the girls this is going to be seen around the world.





"The only opportunity for these children's families to see them was that free to air broadcast,” Aunty Julie said.





Aunty Julie said that she felt silenced and devastated.





"[Channel 7] go to an ad and silence the voices and the storytelling of women that have been a part of the oldest living culture on the planet.



"It was culturally devastating because generally we take our responsibility and obligations not just to each other on Country, but to everyone on our Country seriously.”





Aunty Julie alluded to Channel 7's history of not being culturally sensitive to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.





“I kind of felt that they might do a better job, given the gravity and the weight of the event itself. Channel 7 actually have a bit of a history of this.”





“I don't know whether it was cultural ignorance or ego but for two minutes, the three presenters who were babbling on for the whole world cup commentary just couldn't be respectful.





"We had a three minute ceremony to perform ... I don't understand why it was hard to just be respectful,” she told NITV.

