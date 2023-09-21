'Deeply hurtful': No campaigner under fire after labelling the Stolen Generation 'mistruth'

Comments made by Recognise a Better Way committee member Kerry White have been branded "deeply hurtful" and "extremely disappointing"





Ms White, a Narungga woman, is one of the seven members of the organisation's The No Voice Case committee, alongside former liberal MP Dr Gary Johns.



At an event on June 23 at the Adelaide Convention Centre , Ms White delivered an address advocating against a Voice to Parliament.





During she called the Uluru Statement from the Heart a 'fraudulent' document, said rural and remote Aboriginal people reject the protocol of Welcome to Country and Sorry Day.





She also said that the Stolen Generation was a 'mistruth'.





White believed that "mixed-race children" were being "removed and placed in institutions for their own safety". She claimed that said children were not accepted in community and so were "being abused and in some cases died because of the injuries they received".





Speaking to the Ex-Candidate Podcast in December of 2022, Ms White took aim again at Sorry Day, saying it was something that Aboriginal people "out in the country didn't want".





"Because it's stupid to get people living in today's society to apologise for what people did 200 years ago - the hypocrisy of that," she said.



South Australian Attorney-General and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Kyam Maher said Ms White's claims were "extremely disappointing".





"We should be able to have in Australia a respectful debate about different ideas. When it gets to a level of people trying to say that the Stolen Generations didn't happen, that's descended to a level that's unfortunate for this country," he told NITV.





"It's just not reflective of my experience with Aboriginal communities right across South Australia."





He branded her comments as "deeply hurtful" and said they should not "form part of" the Voice debate.





Mr Maher emphasised the the Stolen Generations is "set history".





"This is not something that's contentious anymore."



He noted the ample time he spent with members of the Stolen Generation who were "directly taken by governments and institutions in the past" as part of the state's reparations scheme in 2016.





During the same podcast, Ms White alleged that the Voice would end up "taking over" Parliament and abolishing it.





"You can call me a conspiracy theorist if you like," she said.





"But I know the way that these people work and that is what will end up happening. Aboriginal people will be running this country and all the white people here will be paying to live here."





"It's a no from me, I say no to the voice. We the Aboriginal from remote Australia do not want it."



Mr Maher said it is "really disappointing" to see that those against the Voice are seeking to "talk about everything except what it is actually being proposed".





"This is about Constitutional recognition. The glaring omission is that our Constitution talks about their coins and white houses, but not the oldest living culture on this planet and its people.





"That is what is being debated."





Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney also shared her disappointment in Ms White's comments.





The Minister acknowledged Ms White's position as a "member of Warren Mundine's Recognise a Better Way".





"The No campaign has no solutions to the challenges faced by Indigenous Australians," she told NITV.





"The No campaign are more interested in arguments than getting better outcomes."



