'Not a box to tick': Elder shafted from performing Welcome to Country issued an apology and reinstated

Aunty Joy was originally scrapped from two events after being told she was "too difficult". Now, the organisers have backflipped on their decision and issued her a personal apology.

UNCLE ARCHIE ROACH STATE MEMORIAL

Aunty Joy Murphy was scrapped from delivering the Welcome to Country at an event, after backlash the organisers offered a personal apology to the Elder. Source: AAP / Luis Ascui/AAP Image

The organisers of Barack Obama's speaking tour have offered an apology to the Wurundjeri Elder who they scrapped from delivering the Welcome to Country.

Aunty Joy Murphy was asked to perform a welcome at 'An Evening with Barack Obama' speaking event at Melbourne's John Cain Arena on Wednesday evening and a business lunch on Thursday.
However, after requesting provisions for a support person to accompany her, and for the opportunity to gift the former president a gift, she was dropped from the events.

Aunty Joy wished to present Obama with a gum leaf, which is custom in Wurundjeri culture.

Aunty Joy said she was told she was being "too difficult" by Growth Faculty, the Sydney-based organisers of the event.

The 78-year-old said she had never been "treated or spoken to" that way before.
Former US President Barack Obama is touring Australia with his speaking tour. Source: Getty / Getty Images

Aunty Joy 'greatly pleasured' to receive the former president

On Wednesday evening, the company contacted Aunty Joy and issued a personal apology. The following morning they issued a public statement.

"Due to security requirements, the organisation was unable to accommodate last-minute changes to the agreed upon ceremony," they said.

Growth Faculty then reversed their decision, asking Aunty Joy to perform the welcome at the lunch at Melbourne's Convention Centre on Thursday.
Aunty Joy has accepted the offer.

"The organisers rang and apologised and re-invited me to perform a welcome today," she explained.

"I have accepted their apology and will receive President Obama on behalf of my people."

Aunty Joy said the incident has "saddened" her, but is determined to focus on the opportunity.

"I'm happy that Aboriginal culture has been given appropriate recognition," she said.

"It will be my great pleasure to welcome the first Black American president to Wurundjeri Country on behalf of my community and Ancestors.

“I will stand strong and tall for First Nations people across the Country and the world. We exist because of our shared resistance through a very difficult struggle. I hope that this meeting with Obama helps to achieve healing and change.”
Wurundjeri Traditional Owner and senior Elder Aunty Joy Murphy was removed from Barack Obama's event. Source: Supplied / Wurundjeri Corporation

More than ticking a box

Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation A/CEO Donald Betts said that working with Elders should be more than ticking a box.

“Wurundjeri Elders are very generous with their time and share their culture with the community to ensure dignitaries and events are safe and follow the appropriate protocols," he said.

"This should be a reciprocal relationship, not a box to tick.

“This year’s NAIDOC theme is Year of the Elder. When an Elder goes out of their way to welcome people to their Country they should be respected and be honoured for that gift, not seen as “too difficult” and something to work around."

Four decades of welcomes

Aunty Joy has welcomed people to her ancestral Country for over 40 years.

She's welcomed the likes of Nelson Mandela, the Dalai Lama, and the late Queen Elizabeth.

In June of 2021, she welcomed lightweight boxer Devin Haney and presented him with a traditional possum fur.
