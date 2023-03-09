Excellence

Lynda Edwards' life work teaching independence for Indigenous women has finally been recognised

The Narromine woman has spent her life advocating for her people, working across royal commissions and in the justice system.

NSW WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

NSW Premier’s Woman of the Year award winner Lynda Edwards addresses attendees during the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards at the ICC Sydney. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image

Lynda Edwards has dedicated her life to financial security for Indigenous women and calling out unethical banking techniques targeting First Nations people.

The Wangkumara and Barkandji woman has spent almost two decades sharing financial expertise with her community in the far west of New South Wales.
Her advocacy and commitment to her community has led to her being awarded the 2023 NSW Woman of the Year.

She also was awarded the NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year.

"I am surrounded by strong women. This isn't just about me, it's a journey of everyone that works in the financial literacy space for First Nations people," Ms Edwards said on Thursday.
NSW WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARDS
NSW Premier’s Woman of the Year award winner Lynda Edwards (left) and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet pose for a photograph during the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards at the ICC Sydney. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image
Ms Edwards represented her community at the banking royal commission, where she gave evidence about the barriers to financial security for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Before her work in the sector, she worked as a liaison officer with the Department of Aboriginal Affairs and with NSW Police.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the work of Ms Edwards had resulted in significant improvements to the financial support provided to Indigenous people.

Nationals’ Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders congratulated Ms Edwards on her award, describing her as a "dedicated voice and volunteer for the Narromine community".

“She has also been a passionate advocate for the financial rights, fairness and inclusion of First Nations people across NSW and Australia," he said.
Ms Edwards was among 34 women and girls recognised in the awards.

Gynaecologist Rebecca Deans was named the woman of excellence for her endometriosis research and performing Australia's first uterine transplant.

Sexual consent activist Chanel Contos was crowned young woman of the year and the community hero award went to Marry Hollingworth from the Rural Women's Network.

Youth support worker Gayle Dunn was named regional woman of the year and the "one to watch" was Haniya Syed, a young artist and technology enthusiast.
Published 10 March 2023 at 9:47am, updated an hour ago at 10:40am
By AAP/NITV
Source: NITV

