Justice

Four charged with murder of Cassius Turvey return to court

Three of the four charged in relation to the attack on the teenager are also charged with an attack on another young boy only days.

People Gather To Hold Vigil For Cassius Turvey In Perth

A memorial will be created in Perth to pay tribute to Cassius Turvey at his favourite childhood park in Midland. Credit: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Four people accused of fatally bashing Noongar Yamatji teenager Cassius Turvey as he walked home from school have returned to court.

The 15-year-old boy was allegedly chased down and attacked with a metal pole in Perth on October 13, 2022.

He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital 10 days later, triggering an outpouring of grief and anger across the nation, with some Indigenous leaders condemning the alleged assault as cowardly and racist.
READ MORE

Noongar schoolboy killed in violent Perth assault

Brodie Lee Palmer (27) Mitchell Colin Forth (24) Jack Steven James Brearley (21) and Aleesha Louise Gilmore (20) have been charged with murder over the death.

They briefly appeared on Wednesday via video-link in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court when their cases were mentioned.

None have entered pleas in response to the charge and all were remanded in custody until May 24 for another mention ahead of a committal hearing.

Brearley sat with his arms crossed and watched proceedings from Casuarina Prison dressed in a green tracksuit. His co-accused were also silent.

Palmer and Forth, appeared from Hakea Prison, and Gilmore was in Greenough Regional Prison, about 400km north of Perth.

Brearley was charged in October, before Palmer, Forth and Gilmore were charged in January.
CASSIUS TURVEY DEATH COURT
Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey's family and supporters outside Perth Magistrate Court, in Perth. Source: AAP / Aaron Bunch/AAP Image
Police allege the trio were with Brearley during the assault on the teen. The court heard Brearley's case was ready to proceed to a committal hearing and lawyers were preparing documents for the other three cases.

Brearley, Forth and Gilmore are also facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting another 15-year-old boy in the days before Cassius was attacked.

The boy was allegedly chased down on October 9 and punched, kicked and stabbed before being taken to a house where he was detained for a period of time.

All three have been charged with detaining another with intent to compel the doing of an act. Brearley and Forth are also charged with aggravated unlawful wounding.
READ MORE

Cassius Turvey's alleged murderer faces court for the first time

A beloved member of the community

Cassius has been remembered as a loving son and a role model to his friends. He had started his own lawn-mowing business and was invited at age 11 to deliver an acknowledgement of Country at the WA parliament.

His mother, Mechelle Turvey, attended court in January with more than a dozen family and supporters when Palmer, Forth and Gilmore made their first appearance.

"It took me back to the day when it happened ... to when Cassius described the incident and what they looked like," she told reporters outside court.

"This is just one step forward to justice for Cassius [and] it's also one step forward for all of our healing, all of his family."
Share
3 min read
Published 30 March 2023 9:37am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Royston Sagigi-Baira wins 2023 Australian Idol title

Royston's lifelong love of music has led him from Mapoon to the title of Australian Idol

Excellence

2023 National Indigenous Championships

Tyran was 'so bored' playing his first cricket match. Now he's representing his people on the world stage

Sport

A woman hold up a sign during a rally for Cassius Turvey

Cassius Turvey's alleged murderer faces court for the first time

Justice

composite of michael mansell now, and him in 1977 meeting the Queen

The day I handed Queen Elizabeth an Aboriginal land rights petition

Country

Zone

Could this Boorloo boy become the next Kid LAROI?

Music

boy in physical culture comp web header.jpg

Meet the Koori boy taking the physie world by storm

In the Community

black and white head and torso of harry williams in a soccer uniform, superimposed on a shot of players in the 1974 world cup in germany in a packed stadium

The remarkable story of the only Aboriginal man to represent the Socceroos at the World Cup

Sport

Shaqueil Saunders and Souths Under 19s coach John Sutton

Koori Knockout young gun Shaq Saunders heads from Karuah to South Sydney

Sport