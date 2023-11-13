Sport

From field to pitch, here are the winners of the 2023 National Indigenous Sporting Awards

A cricket superstar, the Koori Knockout champions and an almost 80-year-old marathon runner are amongst the winners.

The awards recognised all sorts of athletes from all ages and all sports. Credit: NITV/Getty Images

Hundreds gathered at the MCG over the weekend for the 2023 National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Sports Awards.

Saturday's celebration saw of some of the nation's best First Nations athletes recognised for their achievements.

The event, which was hosted by Yankunytjatjara and Wirangu woman and presenter Shelley Ware, included a welcome from Uncle Colin Hunter, a performance by Kutcha Edwards and an address by AFL legend Eddie Betts.
Cricket superstar Ash Gardner
was crowned National Sportsperson of the Year. The Muruwari woman's stellar performance on the pitch led to victory over England in this year's Ashes Test.

National Junior Sportsperson of the Year was awarded to Jessie-May Hall, and Amanda Reid OAM was crowned National Sportsperson with a Disability of the Year.

Yorta Yorta Elder Aunty Pamela Pedersen OAM was awarded the National Senior Elder Sportsperson of the Year. The 79-year-old is a marathon runner and frequent ocean swimmer.

The NSW Koori Rugby League Knockout Carnival winner, Walgett Aboriginal Connection won the National Sports Team of the Year Award. The team won against Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers 22 to 12.
The Torres Strait Youth and Recreational Sporting Association was crowned the National Community Sporting Organisation of the Year and the National Indigenous Basketball Tournament won the National Sports Competition of the Year.

National Volunteer of the Year was won by Jenny Prior, Jacqui Dover won National Sports Official of the Year, Ronald Griffiths claimed National Coach of the Year and Jake Duke took home National Sports Media of the Year.

Olympian Cathy Freeman OAM was awarded the National Lifetime Achievement Award and the late Uncle Kevin Coombs was honoured with the National Trailblazer Award.

Uncle Kevin Coombs was the first Indigenous Australian to compete in the Paralympics or Olympics. He competed in the inaugural Rome Games in 1960 and would compete in another four in wheelchair basketball. He passed away in October, at 82.
2 min read
Published 13 November 2023 1:39pm
