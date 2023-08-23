Could this Koori girl be our next Sam Kerr?

Tyra Towney was 4 years old when she first ran onto the soccer field.





Her mum, Tatum Moore, had enrolled her in Saturday soccer and so each weekend, Tyra played for the Under-5s for East Dubbo.



What started as a hobby has turned into a passion for the now 14-year-old.





"I started at Saturday soccer games. My first ever team was the under-fives," the Wiradjuri, Yorta Yorta, Barkindji-Gurnu and Kunja woman told NITV.





"Then when I was nine, I was selected for the Dubbo representative team. At 11, I got selected for Western Region and went to Lismore to play.





"That was the first time I played against all the Sydney teams."



Tyra Towney began playing soccer with the Under5s at East Dubbo Soccer Club in 2012. Source: Supplied / Tatum Moore It was the stint in Lismore that made Tyra realise she could play at a Sydney league level.





"I feel like it did make me more determined to step up my game," she said.





Growing up out west, women's soccer wasn't very popular - so Tyra had to get used to mixing in with the boys.





"I've stayed really determined. I guess I was a bit of a tomboy, I didn't mind playing with the boys," she said.



Playing in Dubbo holds a special place in the youngster's heart, not only being on Country, but also being coached by her favourite coach - Gary.





"I was a midfielder - I'm in defence now," she said.





"But I remember I used to kick goals from halfway down the field. Fully, sometimes I got them in!"





Now Tyra boards at a school in Sydney, and plays for Blacktown City Football Club.





Moving to Sydney has pushed her soccer career higher. She was the only Indigenous player on her team and this year played for NSW at the NAIDOC Cup.



On to greater heights

On Saturday, Tyra and ten other Indigenous girls were selected to play at the Beyond Greatness Community Football Tournament in front of the Sydney Opera House.





The event was part of the World Cup final celebration and saw five FIFA players from Italy, New Zealand, Japan, England, Brazil and France play alongside forty young footballers.





"Me and ten other girls who played at the NAIDOC Cup were lucky to be offered a chance to play at the Opera House," she said.





"It was really good, I loved it. It was so fun, and the people were so nice."





Tyra's mum and her Aunty watched proudly from the stands.



Tyra Towney holding the trophy at Beyond Greatness Community Tournament as part of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. Credit: Maryam Majd/Getty Images For Tyra, it's been special watching the country get around the Matildas, and the love shown globally for women's sport.





"I feel like growing up, soccer wasn't really a 'girl's sport' back home ... It's been really cool watching the World Cup, it's amazing to see the supporters back the girls," she said





While Tyra is completely focused on her studies, she says she wouldn't pass up an opportunity to try out for the Matildas.





"Right now, I'm focusing on my studies and keeping soccer on the side," she said.





"But, I will keep doing soccer and there might even be a chance where I'll give it a shot [as a career].





"I'd for sure give it a go."





With an already impressive career under her belt and so much more ahead of her, Tyra is one to watch.

