Sport

Gardner's record-breaking performance leads to victory over England

Thanks to the Muruwari woman, her side will need to win only two of the six white-ball matches to retain the Ashes in the multi-format series.

Britain Cricket England Australia Women Ashes

The game was virtually over before Gardner took the final three wickets to rewrite the record books. Source: AAP / Tim Goode

Alyssa Healy has predicted Ashleigh Gardner's record-breaking Ashes Test haul will help shape Australia's next decade, after the all-rounder spun her side to an 89-run victory over England.

Gardner claimed 8-66 to wrap up the sole Ashes Test for Australia on Monday, with England all out for 178 just before lunch on day five in their pursuit of 268 for victory.

The offspinner's figures were the second-best by a woman in the history of Test cricket, as were her match figures of 12-165.

The Muruwari woman also eclipsed Betty Wilson's 7-7 and 11-16 from 1958 for the best innings and match figures by an Australian woman in history.
READ MORE

Trailblazing Adnyamathanha cricketer Faith Thomas dies aged 90

"I wouldn't have dreamt of it, but it just shows having five days in a Test to get a result is super important," Gardner said.

"There was a little bit of luck involved in the conditions.

"But I think as a whole bowling unit we bowled well throughout, tried to bowl in partnerships and I was the lucky one to get the wickets."

Gardner has won a Belinda Clark Award as Australia's best player and was the WBBL's MVP last summer - but at age 26, this Test has been her crowning glory.

And with an ageing senior group of players, captain Healy believes it could be a pivotal moment in the allrounder's career.
READ MORE

Tyran was 'so bored' playing his first cricket match. Now he's representing his people on the world stage

"There's a big group of us that are over 30 now, 32 or 33," Healy said.

"And then there's a group in that middle period who've just found their feet in the international game.

"Ash is is one of those key personnel who's still got another 10 years in the game and is confident enough in her ability and her skills to be able to go out there and compete time after time.

"She's going to be a real leader in this group for a long period of time. I hope that today gives her that confidence. I'm sure it will."

The result means Australia will need to win only two of the six white-ball matches to retain the Ashes in the multi-format series.

Australia can thank Gardner for that, after she took all five wickets on the final day after England got the required runs down to 127.
READ MORE

Ash Gardner hits jackpot with record payday in Women's Premier League auction

She made the breakthrough when she got the edge of nightwatcher Kate Cross on 13, before Amy Jones was stumped by a fumbling Healy on four.

The game was virtually over at that point, before Gardner took the final three wickets to rewrite the record books.

It was a fitting finish, given Gardner had put Australia back in the match in the first innings when England were in control at 2-288 in reply to Australia's 473.

Her 4-99 included the key trio of Tammy Beaumont on 208, Heather Knight on 57 and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

In the second innings, with England cruising at 0-55 in their chase, it was Gardner who struck again.

She took the wickets of Beaumont, Knight and Sciver-Brunt in the space of three overs on the fourth evening, ripping the heart out of the chase.

Gardner's efforts counteracted England spinner Sophie Ecclestone's 10-192 for the match, and ended a run of draws in women's Test with this only the second in history to be given five days.

It also came after Ellyse Perry's 99 on day one laid the platform, before Annabel Sutherland hit an unbeaten 137 at No.8.

Healy's rearguard second-innings 50, with two fractured fingers was also crucial, giving Australia something to bowl at after a mid-innings collapse of 6-49.
READ MORE

Dan Christian's life as a cricketing gun for hire

Share
4 min read
Published 27 June 2023 11:47am
Source: AAP

Popular stories

ZACHARY ROLFE COURT

Zachary Rolfe must testify in Kumanjayi Walker coronial inquest, following NT Court ruling

Justice

Victoria Police

Report finds Victoria Police targeted First Nations people when issuing COVID fines

Politics

Aboriginal Flag Parliament House Canberra

The Yes campaign is keen to leave Canberra behind, as the No vote pulls ahead for the first time

Politics

LIDIA THORPE BLACK SOVEREIGN MOVEMENT PRESSER

The Blak Sovereign Movement have said No to the Voice. Here's what they want instead

Politics

MicrosoftTeams-image.png

'Cultural load' means mob taking on extra work, and it's not OK

Mental Health

QUEENSLAND POLICE STOCK

Queensland police tasered a man six times before he died, coroner told

Justice

ROB COLLINS.jpg

The First Inventors: A ground-breaking documentary series that aims to rewrite Australian history

What's On

The First Inventors. Episode 2. Prof. Jonathan Benjamin and Chris Wilson Diving at Murujuga, WA .jpg

Modern science discovered these ancient artefacts, confirming millennia-old Songlines

Country