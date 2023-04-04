Government response delays Vic truth-telling inquiry

Victoria's truth-telling inquiry will be delayed due to the state government's failure to produce requested documents on time.





During last week's hearing, lawyers for the government conceded the delays would affect the commission's ability to provide an interim and final report within its own deadlines.





The inquiry will now run until mid-2025 after being granted an extension by the state government.



"This extension is critical for Yoorrook to deliver on its historic mandate to make bold and transformative recommendations that address the systemic injustices faced by First Peoples in Victoria," commission chair Eleanor Bourke said in a statement.





"The expectation is that these recommendations will be implemented in full by the Victorian government."





On Tuesday morning, the Victorian Lieutenant Governor James Angus issued a two-month extension to the Yoorrook inquiry's second interim report to August 2023.





A further interim report to be handed down in December 2024 and the inquiry's final report will now be handed down twelve months later than planned, on June 30, 2025.



Yoorrook is the first formal truth-telling inquiry into past and ongoing injustices against Indigenous people in Victoria as part of the state's path to treaty.





Counsel assisting the Victorian government Georgina Coghlan said the state was making its best efforts to cooperate, after last week saying it had been practically impossible for the government to meet its obligations because of the sheer amount of work required.





"The state continues to make its best efforts to maintain its commitment to being responsive and cooperative," Ms Coghlan told the inquiry.





Ms Bourke said the delays had caused significant inconvenience to the commission.





"It has been an unwelcome distraction from the ongoing work that was planned," Ms Bourke said.



"The Victorian government must do better if we are truly to reckon with the injustice perpetrated against first peoples in the state."





Commissioner Sue-Anne Hunter said the delays stood in the way of the commission's mandate to make bold recommendations.





"Unless the state provides us with full and truthful evidence Yoorrook will not have the necessary information to make such bold recommendations," Ms Hunter said.





She said the information the commission had received to date had raised concerns "that full and truthful evidence will not be forthcoming".



Commissioner Travis Lovett highlighted the name of the hearings, Yoorrook, a Wamba Wamba word meaning truth.





"The task in which we have been charged at Yoorrook demands that we have access to the documents that reveal the truth.



