Here's where the 2024 All-Stars games will be held

The Queensland city follows Rotorua as the 2023 host, and Parramatta as the 2021 host.

Indigenous All Stars v Maori All Stars Men's

Andrew Fifita of the Indigenous All Stars performs a war dance with his teammates before the match between the Men's Indigenous All Stars and the Men's Maori All Stars at CommBank Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Townsville has been crowned the host city for the 2024 NRL All-Stars games.

It'll be the first time in three years that the series will be held in the Queensland city, with all games to take place at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.
The series will kick off on February 16, a fortnight before the men's NRL season begins.

The games will see both Maori men and women face off against the men and women's Indigenous All Stars team.

Townsville follows Rotorua on New Zealand's North Island as the 2023 host, and Parramatta as the 2022 host.

However, many remember the last time the games took place in Townsville, with Wiradjuri and Birpai man Latrell Mitchell's late penalty goal that tied the game.

"There is no better way to celebrate the start of our season," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said of the matches.

"The full week of community engagement, education and cultural activities is unique and unrivalled in sport."
1 min read
Published 10 November 2023 2:58pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

