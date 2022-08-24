Excellence

House of the Dragon actor fires back at racist reviews

With a minority of viewers criticising the casting, actor Steve Toussaint said he had been overwhelmed by messages of support.

Steve Toussaint who portrays Lord Corlys Velaryon

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in the House of the Dragon series. Source: Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO

The debut of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel has been marred by backlash over the casting of a Black actor.

British actor of Barbadian descent Steve Toussaint was cast as Lord Corlys Verlaryon, or The Sea Snake, in the newly-released series House of the Dragon.

Like its widely successful predecessor, the new series is based on the writing of George R. R. Martin, specifically the book 'Fire and Blood'. 

Advertisement
While the book doesn't directly describe Lord Verlaryon as white, his hair is described as 'Targaryen white-blonde'.
READ MORE

Bayles in the Blockbuster: Quaden to star in Hollywood film

Amsterdam premiere of new HBO Max series 'House Of The Dragon'Featuring: Steve ToussaintWhere: Amsterdam, The NetherlandsWhen: 11 Aug 2022Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Steve Toussaint at the Amsterdam premiere of new HBO Max series 'House Of The Dragon'. Source: Cover Images
Speaking to Men's Health, Toussaint slammed viewers who took issue with his casting.

"It seems to be very hard for people to swallow," he said.

"They are happy with a dragon flying. They're happy with white hair and violet-coloured eyes, but a rich Black guy? That's beyond the pale."

While the negative reviews remain, Toussaint is instead focusing on the good.

"What has been wonderful is for every toxic person that has somehow found their way into my timeline, there have been so many others who have been so supportive," he said.

He said that even during filming, supporting artists would comment on the power of his casting for on-screen representation in the franchise.
READ MORE

American comedian mocks Uluru brothers in viral TikTok

Share
2 min read
Published 24 August 2022 at 1:58pm, updated 24 August 2022 at 2:49pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV News

Popular stories

'Racist and disgusting': text messages from murder-acquitted cop revealed at Kumanjayi Walker inquest

Death in Custody

'Pathetic': NRL accused of double standards after suspending NRLW star over Queen death post

Sport

Warren Mundine 'stepping down early' from SBS Board

Politics

Beloved Elder Uncle Jack Charles passes away

Excellence

50 years ago, this petition saved Māori language from dying out

Culture and Language

Zendaya makes history at the Emmy Awards

Entertainment

What First Nations people are saying following Queen Elizabeth's death

Country

Controversial fertiliser plant to continue operations as heritage assessment of ancient rock art ongoing