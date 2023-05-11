'Integral to our lives': Bobbi Lockyer's homage to Elders crowned as official NAIDOC Poster

In 2021 Bobbi Lockyer was crowned NAIDOC Artist of the Year.





Two years later her design has been named the official NAIDOC poster.





The weight of those awards isn't lost on the Port Headland local.





"It's pretty crazy," she said.





"It's validation for my hard work . . . it's indescribable."



The Kariyarra, Ngarluma, Nyul Nyul and Yawuru artist and designer created a vibrant poster that reflected this year's theme 'For Our Elders'.





“For this year’s poster design, I really just wanted to honour all our Elders and I started sketching straight away thinking who can I put in this poster?" Ms Lockyer said.





“But then I realised I didn’t want to put a specific Elder, because all our Elders are equally important and integral to our lives."



The Official 2023 NAIDOC Poster by artist Bobbi Lockyer. Source: Supplied / NAIDOC NAIDOC has a special place in the artist, designer and mother's heart.





"It's one of my favourite weeks of the year, where we all get together," she said.





"I love bringing my kids along to all the community events and giving them that opportunity to learn more about our culture. Not just from our groups being Kariyarra, Ngarluma, Nyul Nyul and Yawuru but also learning more."



READ MORE How to Acknowledge Country in a meaningful way

Born with a paintbrush in hand

Ms Lockyer has been an artist since she can remember, often joking she was born with a paintbrush in hand.





Her earliest memories are those of sitting on the floor in her home with her Mum, Aunties or Nanna and drawing, or painting.





Knowing the value of her mum's encouragement for her creativity, Ms Lockyer fosters her own children's love of art.





"My children are also a big inspiration for me, I just love to create with them," she said.





"Just the way that kids see the world, with such an innocent mindset, that really inspires me."



Bobbi Lockyer's design has been selected as the 2023 official NAIDOC Poster. Source: Supplied

An artist and a designer

The NAIDOC poster win is another accolade to Ms Lockyer's very impressive resume.





In 2022 she spent time in the United States, attending the New York Fashion Week to see her designs grace the runway.





"I felt so proud that I was able to bring my art and my design to a global platform and to showcase Indigenous culture over there," she said.



