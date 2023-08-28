Johny grew up playing backyard basketball with his cousins. Now he's got his eyes on the big league

For Geraldton local, Johny Narkle, sport has always been a constant.





Growing up in a basketball-loving family, Johny would play with his cousins, four brothers and five sisters.





It was in those games that Johny began honing his craft.





Earlier this month, those early games, and the years of work that followed, made their biggest payback yet.



Johny's double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds helped deliver a third championship win for the Geraldton Buccaneers.





Already making waves in the WA scene, his performance ensures his status as one-to-watch will spread beyond state borders.





He also became the first Indigenous man to win Most Valuable Player in a grand final since the state basketball league was founded in 1989.





"It's an honour," he said.





"Especially ... for the young kids, young Indigenous boys and girls. So it feels good, [to be] someone they can look up to," he said.





After starting off the bench for the past two seasons and being named sixth man of the year twice in a row, the versatile hooper well and truly marked his intent for the future.





"About six weeks before the end of the season he told me he wanted to be in the starting five, and I said 'When that opportunity comes you will get your chance'," said Geraldton head coach Dayle Joseph.





"Johny’s punch coming off the bench for us during the season was huge and it was a hard match-up for other teams.





"He is a seriously good basketballer and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Johny."





On to 'the next level'

Johny and his Dad after winning the MVP on the weekend. Credit: Halim Mellick Off the back of their NBL1 West Championship win, the Geraldton Buccaneers moved into the national finals where they faced the Sutherland Sharks and Ipswich Force.





In the third quarter against the Force, Johny scored 23 points on 8 three-pointers with 3 assists, 2 steals and a block.





His stand-out performances sealed a spot on the NBL1 nationals all-star men's starting five.





As he goes from strength to strength, the 22-year-old has set his sights even higher.





"I 100 per cent want to do this," Johny said.





"I just want to get to that next level and see if I can make it further. If not I can stay at the level I am now which is pretty good."



Mr Joseph says the next step for Johny is a move to professional basketball either in Australia or overseas.





"If I can help plant some seeds for Johny, whether that is at the Wildcats or it might be one of the other teams ... I am hoping something comes of it," he said.





"I think he needs an opportunity, I think a lot of players and a lot of teams will be surprised at what he can offer."





The next step could come sooner than expected as Johny impressed Australia’s top coaches at his two exhibition games against the NBL side, Perth Wildcats over the weekend.

