Latrell Mitchell slams NRL for failing to send any talent scouts to Koori Knockout

The Koori Knockout made its long-awaited return over the weekend, following years of pandemic enforced cancellations.





While many are still feeling the glow of connecting with mob and watching some excellent footy, one NRL star has taken the game to task for those who failed to turn up.





Latrell Mitchell, Rabbitohs star and representative for runners-up Walgett Aboriginal Connection , said the lack of any NRL talent scouts over the entire Knockout weekend was "disappointing".



“A big part of the Knockout is going and watching, and seeing what talent we have," said Mitchell.



It’s pretty disappointing to see no NRL scout went down there and had a look. They should have been there knocking on the gate to get in.

NRL legend, and fellow Knockout competitor Dean Widders threw his support behind Mitchell's sentiments.





Widders said the NRL was simply not dedicating the necessary resources to nurturing up-and-coming First Nations players for the physical and mental demands of the game.



Mitchell with fellow Rabbitoh Cody Walker at the Koori Knockout. "[There's] no room for uniquely talented and raw ability players like most Indigenous kids where you might need years to build their bodies up," he wrote in an Instagram post.





"The game needs to get away from recruitment officers who can’t identify raw talent and also develop alternate pathways where the game is coached by coaches who... encourage different styles of play.





"Unless you are in a big city and have easy access to elite training you will not stand a chance."



Despite his disappointment at the lack of recognition for First Nations footy talent, Mitchell said he nonetheless had a ball at the Knockout.





“It just brings that joy back into why we [play rugby league],” he said. “We go there to put smiles on kids’ faces and get around the old Elders.





“For me, it was about bringing that pride and passion back for myself after a long year. It was four of the most enjoyable days of the year. I really enjoyed that part of it.”

