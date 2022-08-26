Meanjin mob make dazzling debut on Gogglebox

Four Brisbane blackfullas had their couch debut on Australia’s hit series Gogglebox on Wednesday night.





Kicking off their 16th season, the production welcomed the first Aboriginal participants, Kevin Yow Yeh, Bob Smith, Jared Hutchison, and Mia Strasek-Barker.

Lightning Ridge girl, Mia is a Yuwaalaraay/Gamilaraay woman, while Meanjin local Jared is a Kalkadoon, Undumbi and South Sea Islander person.





Wakka Wakka and South Sea Islander man Kevin Yow Yeh shared the couch with his first love Kamilaroi contestant Bob Smith.





The pair have been together for 5 fives, which "in gay years is like 25" said Kevin. The pair have two children together that they co-parent with their mother.





While not a 'family', they may as well be.





Mia and Jared met Kevin whilst working at the University of Queensland around 10 years ago - back when Kevin had hair laughed Jared.





They've all been close friends ever since.

Making their screen debut, the four were representing Blak businesses rocking Gammin Threads, Clothing the Gaps and more.





Then the lounges reclined, the cuppas were poured and the mob settled into watch scheduled shows.





First cab off the rank was The Block, where Bob worried about his and Kevin's ability to even put an IKEA bed together and comment on the design features.





'Blackfullas wouldn't have a skyroof, we'd be worried people would be peeping in, we'd be putting sheets on the ceiling," laughed Kevin.





"Growing up we didn't have tools, we had a butter knife - pass the butter knife we gotta put the bunk up!"

Next was a UK series about a family, with nine children, running a farm.





Mum and Dad have a two-decade age gap, and rely on their children to help out on the property.





Their 14-year-old son has been the in-house mechanic since he was 4.





"This feels like a beauty and the beast kind of thing . . . blink three times if you're in danger," Kevin laughed.





"They had all these kids so they could have free labour . . . in my child safety days, this would warrant a visit." The four questioned the family choices on the UK television series. Source: Twitter: GoggleboxAU Next up is The Masked Singer Australia, but the crew was a little lost on one of the hosts. While Chrissy Swan looked "deadly", the four had no clue two former Bachelor contestant Abbie Chatfield was.





And of course, R&B/Pop stars, Destiny Child's Michelle Williams and Scary Spice Mel B were instantly familiar.





From there, the crew watched the highly anticipated House of Dragons, concluding it must be a fantasy "because they got black people amongst white royalty" and My Kitchen Rules where the venison didn't quite make the cut because "blackfullas like it charcoal, burnt!".





The episode ended with a dedication to former contestant Di Kershaw who passed away this year.





The former model and Indigenous art dealer shared the couch with her husband Mick for the past 15 seasons.