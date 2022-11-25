Could this Boorloo boy become the next Kid LAROI?

Ethan Eggington grew up watching his Dad write songs at the family’s kitchen table.





Today, the 10-year-old rapper released his debut single, Beat the Odds.





The Noongar/Wongi boy, who raps under the name INKABEE, is the son of hip-hop artist, youth worker and activist Josh Eggington, aka Flewnt.



'Too black, too strong'

The pair wrote the song together.





"Me and my Dad worked on the song together, and I came up with the lyrics 'too black, too strong'. It means Aboriginal people, we are black and we are strong," said INKABEE.





"We as Aboriginal people can beat the odds."





"It's about us as Indigenous people, knowing all the hardships that we face - overcoming that together, as a community," added his Dad.



Ethan Eggington, aka INKABEE, in the music video with his friends. For Flewnt, collaborating with his son was a special experience.





"The chemistry between a father and son is a lot different [to other artist collaborations]," he said.





"To see the way he presents himself, with such confidence, it's really incredible."



Because of Dad

INKABEE started picking rapping when he was only 7.





"I remember we were there, I was writing a song and he was watching. He was about seven at the time, and he comes up and says 'Dad can we write a song?' So we wrote one," Flewnt said.





"I picked up straight away that he just had this flow, it was insane."





For INKABEE, it was his Dad that inspired the flow.





"It makes me feel happy . . . I was six or seven that's when I started understanding patterns and then the flows," he said.





"I started listening to rappers I liked and my Dad.





"Without him I don't think I'd ever be a rapper. I was surrounded by music because of my Dad."



Ehtan Egginton with his father Josh Eggington, his three sisters and mum. Source: Supplied His stage name is something special for the young boy, a reference to his family.





INKABEE is a traditional Central Desert name given to him by his grandfather when he was born.





"When I was born, my Pop, he looked at me and said that's INKABEE. Then, we decided I'd rapper under that name," he explained.





"I love it, it's so different to other rapper's names, I feel different compared to other people."



Ethan Eggington, INKABEE, is a 10-year-old Noongar/Wongi rapper.

Big things coming

This is only the start for the rising star, with big things on the horizon and a bright future awaiting.





"We have some big things planned for the future," he said.





"My biggest dream is going on a plane, I don't really care where I go. I just want to go on a plane somewhere and perform on a big stage in front of hundreds of people.





"It would make me so happy, I feel so excited."





A very proud father, Flewnt knows it's only the beginning for his boy.





"As a father, as parents, we always want the best for our children. We strive in our lives to create a legacy for them to have and hold onto - something that benefits them later," he said.





"To see him, at such a young age already doing this, it's just incredible and really special. It's a privilege."

