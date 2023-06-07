Federal Politics

NT land councils pledge support of Voice ahead of Barunga Festival

Representatives from the four Nothern Territory land councils are expected to sign a declaration of support at the cultural festival.

BARUNGA FESTIVAL

Groote Eylandt dancers during The Barunga Festival in Barunga, 80km south of Katherine. Credit: Glenn Campbell/PR Image

The two biggest Aboriginal land councils of the Northern Territory have passed a resolution endorsing a call to all Australians to support the First Nations' voice in the upcoming referendum.

Ahead of the Barunga Festival, which begins on Friday, the Northern and Central land councils held a joint meeting on Wednesday.
It is expected a declaration of support for the voice will be signed by more than 200 representatives of the four NT Aboriginal land councils at the festival on the traditional lands of the Bagala (Jawoyn) people at Barunga, southwest of Katherine.

This year is the 35th anniversary of the Barunga Statement, a commitment to Indigenous rights signed by Prime Minister Bob Hawke in 1988.
The statement calls for the recognition of Indigenous land rights, the establishment of a Treaty and the implementation of a national policy of self-determination for Indigenous Australians.

Yothu Yindi went on to write the hit song Treaty as a result of the gathering "back in 1988" at the Barunga Festival, singing that Hawke's promise disappeared "just like writing in the sand".
Published 8 June 2023 9:26am
