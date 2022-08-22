'Racist filth': Richmond pair target of online attack

Richmond’s win over Essendon was overshadowed on Saturday after two of the club's players became the subjects of racial abuse.





A Twitter account under the name Ryan Stewart posted two updates after the match at Melbourne’s MCG, targeting Tiger’s stars Maurice Rioli Jnr and Marlion Pickett.





One post racially vilified Pickett, using expletives and racial epithets, and suggesting he had learnt his sporting technique from prison.





Another attacked Rioli, describing the young star as an ape.





The account tagged Essendon Football Club in both tweets.

Richmond player Marlion Rioli was the subject of a racist tweet posted on Saturday. Source: AAP

Search underway for perpetrator

Richmond Football Club posted a statement to Twitter on Sunday, responding to the abuse.





“Last night two Richmond players were the subject of vile racist abuse online,” the club wrote.





“The Club condemns the behaviour in the strongest possible terms.





“Racism is reprehensible and must stop.”





The club said they’d referred the matter to AFL integrity who will “now seek to identify the individual”.





“The pathetic individuals who choose to behave in such a way need to be called out.”

'It needs to stop'

West Coast star, Liam Ryan called out the troll on his personal social media.





Posting screenshots of both tweets to his Instagram story, and tagging both Pickett and Rioli, Ryan expressed his revulsion at the act.





“This is f***ing disgusting, it needs to stop,” he said.





“Got your back my brother @mauriceriolijnr @pickettmarls.”





Teammate and Uncle of Rioli Jnr, Daniel Rioli also posted a response to his Instagram story.





“This needs to stop!!!!” Rioli wrote.





“I’ll continue to stand strong with all my brothers and sisters.”





His post was shared by many, including AFL great Eddie Betts and AFL Player’s Association president Paul Marsh.





Mr Marsh posted on Twitter, acknowledging the organisation’s solidarity with players who experience racial abuse.





“More racist filth directed at two of our Indigenous players,” he wrote.





“All at @AFLPlayers stand with Marlion and Maurice Jr. Why anyone would think like this, let alone post about it is completely beyond me.”