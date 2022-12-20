Death in Custody

'Heartbreaking' report shows more Indigenous people died in custody than previous year

There were 24 Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people who died in prison or police custody in 2012-22, nine more than the the last measured period.

A protester holds a sign at a Black Deaths in Custody Rally at Town Hall in Sydney, Saturday, April 10, 2021

A protester holds a sign at a Black Deaths in Custody Rally at Town Hall in Sydney, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

More Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in custody nationally in the past 12 months compared to the year before, new data shows.

The latest report from the Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC) recorded 106 total deaths in police and prison custody for 2021-22, with 24 of those Indigenous people.

This is up from 15 deaths in the previous reporting period, while in both 2019-20 and 2018-19 there were 16 deaths.

National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service Executive Officer Jamie McConnachie said the report is 'heartbreaking'.

“The findings of the report is beyond heart-breaking. Our thoughts are with every family member and loved one left behind mourning their loss," she told NITV.

"Family members are labouring through their grief to push for change. The onus and burden of pushing for change and reform should be on governments, not families."

Closing the Gap targets widening in serious areas including incarceration and children in out-of-home care

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people made up 32 per cent of the average prisoner population in the June quarter of 2022, despite only being three per cent of the general population.

Since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody in 1991, the National Deaths in Custody Program has reported 516 Indigenous deaths.

This includes 335 in prison, 177 in police custody or custody-related operations and four in youth detention.
Distressing phone call with 15-year-old in adult prison prompts calls for urgent action

Eighty-four people died in prison custody, 16 were Indigenous people, 15 were men and one was a woman. Their average median age was 43 years.

The manner in which they died was recorded for nine of the 16 Indigenous deaths in prison custody. Of these, five were due to natural causes.

"Natural causes and hanging deaths were the most common causes of death for Indigenous deaths in prison custody," the AIC said on Monday.

The highest number of Indigenous deaths in prison custody in 2021/22 occurred in NSW, with five deaths. There were four Indigenous deaths in prison in Queensland, three in Western Australia, two in South Australia and one each in Victoria and the Northern Territory.
The perimeter fence at Silverwater jail in Sydney's west, Monday, April 1, 2013.
The rate of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples dying in prison custody has increased. Source: AAP
Yuendumu community grief-stricken as Rolfe refuses questioning

2 min read
Published 20 December 2022 at 11:58am
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

