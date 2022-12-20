'Heartbreaking' report shows more Indigenous people died in custody than previous year

More Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in custody nationally in the past 12 months compared to the year before, new data shows.





The latest report from the Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC) recorded 106 total deaths in police and prison custody for 2021-22, with 24 of those Indigenous people.





This is up from 15 deaths in the previous reporting period, while in both 2019-20 and 2018-19 there were 16 deaths.





National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service Executive Officer Jamie McConnachie said the report is 'heartbreaking'.





“The findings of the report is beyond heart-breaking. Our thoughts are with every family member and loved one left behind mourning their loss," she told NITV.





"Family members are labouring through their grief to push for change. The onus and burden of pushing for change and reform should be on governments, not families."





Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people made up 32 per cent of the average prisoner population in the June quarter of 2022, despite only being three per cent of the general population.





Since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody in 1991, the National Deaths in Custody Program has reported 516 Indigenous deaths.





This includes 335 in prison, 177 in police custody or custody-related operations and four in youth detention.



Eighty-four people died in prison custody, 16 were Indigenous people, 15 were men and one was a woman. Their average median age was 43 years.





The manner in which they died was recorded for nine of the 16 Indigenous deaths in prison custody. Of these, five were due to natural causes.





"Natural causes and hanging deaths were the most common causes of death for Indigenous deaths in prison custody," the AIC said on Monday.





The highest number of Indigenous deaths in prison custody in 2021/22 occurred in NSW, with five deaths. There were four Indigenous deaths in prison in Queensland, three in Western Australia, two in South Australia and one each in Victoria and the Northern Territory.



The rate of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples dying in prison custody has increased. Source: AAP