Excellence

Royston's lifelong love of music has led him from Mapoon to the title of Australian Idol

He stole hearts when he first hit Australian screens. It's a love that has pushed him to take home the publicly voted crown after a number of beautiful performances.

Royston Sagigi-Baira wins 2023 Australian Idol title

From early days singing at school to winning 2023 Australian Idol, the boy from Cape York has captured hearts and minds. Source: Supplied / Seven Network

Since he was little, Royston Sagigi-Baira wanted to sing.

While his classmates played rugby and went fishing, he honed his vocal skills.

Now it has all paid off, with his crowning as the official winner of 2023 Australian Idol over the weekend.
The 24-year-old old took out the top spot by public vote, and collects a $100,000 prize and a record contract with Sony Music.

But for Royston, it's all about representation.

"This doesn't really happen to people like me," he said.

"[I think of] all the communities I want to represent, being queer, being Indigenous and being plus-sized.

"I really feel like I've shown Australia that if you believe in yourself, you can really follow a dream."
A lifelong love of music

The Thanakwith and Wagadagam man grew up in Mapoon, in Cape York of Far North Queensland.

"Growing up in a small community in Far North Queensland with 350 people, I just never could have imagined I would be in the top three of Australian Idol," he said.

"I'm just so grateful that I'm able to tell my story and people just connect with me. It's very surprising but it's so heartwarming as well."
180165d3e62f4fb5b93a6449f6040810.jfif
A young Royston at school in the small Cape York community of Mapoon. Credit: Seven Network
His love for music began in year 2, when his teacher gifted him a DVD copy of High School Musical.

From there he took every opportunity to sing, performing at school and church.

Eventually, Royston moved away from Mapoon, and began studying at the Aboriginal Centre for Performing Arts in Brisbane.

He now is in his second year of a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Music) at the state's University of Technology.

While dedicated to his studies, when he heard of the announcement of the return of Australian Idol, he deferred and tried his luck.
772635e1f50862621fd2789e3b510446.jfif
From a young age Royston had an affiliation with music. Credit: Seven Network

The series return

The popular television show returned after a 16-year hiatus, switching from Network Ten to Seven Network, and hosting three new judges, alongside former judge Kyle Sandilands.

The last Aboriginal person to compete on the reality series was pop star and ARIA winner, Jessica Mauboy.

Mauboy was the runner-up on season four of the series in 2006, losing to Damien Leith.

The esteemed star returned to the show as a guest performer at the grand final.

Royston becomes the second First Nations winner of the show following Gumbaynggirr and Dungari woman Casey Donovan's win in the show's second season.
3 min read
Published 27 March 2023 11:50am
Updated 27 March 2023 3:30pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

