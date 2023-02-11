Spoils shared in Rotorua amid a beautiful celebration of culture and Rugby League

A star-studded backline crossed for all six tries as the Indigenous All Stars held on for a four point win over the Maori in Rotorua.





Selwyn Cobbo crossed for three and could have had a fourth as the team claimed bragging rights in the annual fixture which is underlined by a week-long celebration for Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Maori culture.



Latrell Mitchell performs ahead of the match. Credit: Hannah Peters/Getty Images With the 1973 Aboriginal All Stars team watching on from the sidelines, the current crop of stars traded tries with their opponents before setting up a 10-point margin just minutes from fulltime.





A late Maori try to Preston Riki, his second, set up what could have been a thrilling finish but an error snuffed out their chance at a win.



READ MORE Channel 9 apologises for showing photo of Latrell Mitchell for accused murderer story

Preston Campbell medal winner Nicho Hynes was instrumental at halfback, while Latrell Mitchell, Albert Kelly and veteran forward Ryan James also put in strong games.



Tyrell Sloan nearly jumped onto the roof when he scored the Indigenous All Stars' opening try. Credit: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Ferns also claim four-point win

Zali Fay has doubled up to help the Maori Ferns run over the Indigenous Women at the NRL All Stars festival in Rotorua.





The New Zealanders prevailed 16-12 on Saturday afternoon courtesy of tries to Jasmin Strange, Amy Turner and Fay, who bookended the day with the first and last scores of the match.





Relentless with the ball all afternoon, the Maori Ferns were worthy winners of the first All Stars match played on Kiwi soil.





However, they threatened to throw it away in the third quarter when Destiny Brill was sent to the sin bin for a spear-tackle on Indigenous tryscorer Jada Taylor.



The Maori Ferns' Shannon Mato takes one up. Source: AAP / KERRY MARSHALL/AAPIMAGE Earlier, Taylor scored the try of the match, racing onto Kirra Dibb's delayed pass and spinning past three to touch down and reduce the deficit.





Playing against 12, in the 40th minute Keilee Joseph broke two tackles and leaped between two further Ferns to put the Indigenous All Stars in front for the first time.





Challenged, the Maori All Stars rose to the occasion, with 38-year-old Turner finishing a fifth-tackle effort for a crowd-pleasing try to tie the scores at 12-12.



READ MORE Twins who embarked on epic journey by camel make their state rugby league debut

The Indigenous team then blundered, hitting Brill with a high shot that gave their opponents a late penalty metres from the line.





Rather than kick, the Maori Ferns ran the ball and were rewarded in the corner when the indefatigable Fay popped up to win it.





Hard-hitting fullback Gayle Broughton was named player of the match, and rewarded with a haka from her teammates before giving an emotional speech.





"No better feeling coming home and bringing this special moment home," she said.



The Maori Ferns held on for a 16-12 win. Source: AAP / KERRY MARSHALL/AAPIMAGE



"Can't put it into words, I'm absolutely buggered. What a game."





The Indigenous All Stars had their moments but were too ponderous with the ball early, when they struggled to make in-roads in the final 20.





"It was a deadly game. The Maori really gave it to us and took it away at the end," Dibb said.





Fay's heroics spared Maori Ferns captain Zahara Temara's blushes - the five-eighth missed her four conversions on a tough day.





The clash began with traditional elements; the indigenous unity dance and, in response, a Maori welcome haka.





Broughton carried the tino rangatiratanga flag - which represents Maoridom and sometimes Maori sovereignty - during the haka.





The league, broadcaster and major sponsor also announced that $1 for every fan in attendance would be donated to Auckland flood relief in the wake of serious storms in the city.



