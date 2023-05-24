Stan Grant says we are 'infected' by the 24/7 news cycle as ABC cops more heat for his departure

Stan Grant Jr has continued has critique of Australian media and politics, saying the 'competition' of modern news has led to an increase in abuse.





Speaking at a Canberra launch event for his new book on Tuesday, the Wiradjuri man said he and his family had been subject to "death threats" and "vicious attacks".





"My family is not just racially and viciously attacked and mocked and ridiculed now. It happens every single day," he told an audience at the Australian National University.



Grant laid part of the blame at the feet of the modern information cycle, saying 24 hour news saturation had led to a breakdown of social discourse.





"I think we have become infected with politics," he said.





"I think part of that is the 24/7 news cycle, exacerbated by social media. [It] is a competition: if you can shout the loudest, you can be heard over the din.





"When you start to shout, you stop thinking, and it gets louder and louder and more hoarse, and more nasty, just to be heard."





The comments follow t he respected journalist's shock departure from long-time employer the ABC last week .





In a statement posted online, Grant said the abuse he faced had ratcheted up after his appearance on the ABC's coronation coverage, where he critiqued the monarchy's role in the dispossession of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.





He detailed some of the shocking results of that at the Canberra event on Tuesday, not just for him but those close to him.





"Because of the position that I hold on television, and because of the way people see me ... people who are innocent - my mum and dad, my wife, my children - are constantly attacked."



Grant's departure a 'damning indictment' of ABC

As the fallout continues from Grant's departure, the ABC is facing tough questions about its role as both enabler and perpetrator of racism.





In his statement last Friday, Grant took aim at the ABC's executive for failing to defend him from negative coverage in other media outlets.



Appearing on ABC talkshow The Drum, Munanjahli, Yugambeh and South Sea Islander professor Chelsea Watego called it a 'damning indictment'.





The Professor noted what she categorised as past examples of racism at the national broadcaster after host John Barron asked her to "critique the ABC" because "this notion that we are a racist organisation is hard for a lot of people to grapple with when we try to have these conversations and make them inclusive ... so what do you mean when you say that?" he asked.





"It took an intervention from other people to get a First Nations perspective to join this conversation this evening," she said.





"The ABC's coverage of [Grant's] Q&A speech had, as a headline, him apologising to the perpetrators. That framing was really problematic.





"Also looking just to February this year, the ABC's failure to defend Carly Williams in her coverage of those meetings in Alice Springs. There are so many examples."





As the discussion turned to the role of social media, Professor Watego said the ABC was attempting to point the finger.





"This is the settler move to innocence, that racism is always elsewhere," she said.





"We prefer the racism of the spectator in the stands, and not the AFL clubs."





She also defended social media, saying it was an important place of resistance for Blak journalists and citizens.





"For Blakfullas, who have long been targeted and demonised in public, social media has been a place in which we can gather and organise and get a voice for issue in our community that mainstream media often refuses to cover," she said.



News Corp rejects abuse accusations

The ABC's director of news, Justin Stevens, this week specifically called out News Corporation for their negative coverage of Grant's coronation appearance.





Speaking on an ABC radio program, Stevens said it was part of a campaign by the conservative news outlet to undermine his organisation.





Michael Miller on Wednesday rejected that accusation, calling on the ABC to correct the record.





"The ABC needs to stop passing the buck and blaming others for its own internal problems," he said.



Managing Director faces Senate Estimates

The coronation program which led to Grant’s stepping down received around 1,800 complaints according to ABC Managing Director David Anderson.





Mr Anderson told senate estimates that hundreds consisted of racial abuse.





He apologised for the broadcaster’s lack of support of Grant and said there will be a review into whether the institution was doing enough for public-facing staff.





“There is absolutely zero tolerance for racism of any kind and we want to be able to protect them,” he said.

