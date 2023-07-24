Stan Grant announces he won't return to Q+A

The ABC has announced the permanent departure of Wiradjuri journalist Stan Grant from its flagship program Q+A.





Grant, who took up the role of anchor in July of 2022, took a leave of absence in May after copping severe racial abuse.



Today, the broadcaster announced Grant will not return to his former position.





"Stan Grant is one of the country’s finest journalists, storytellers and broadcasters and we will be delighted to have his contribution across a number of different ABC programs,” ABC Director of News Justin Stevens said.





“We want to do all we can to support Stan and ensure he continues to play a major role in Australian media. He has the ability to lead our media toward a kinder and more constructive conversation.





“In Wiradjuri ‘dyiraamalang’ means a teacher and leader. Stan Grant, a proud Wiradjuri man, is both of those things and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does into the future."





Radio National Host, and acting host, Patricia Karvelas will take Grant's place as anchor of the program.



The catalyst for his resignation

Grant announced his decision to leave the program in May via a column posted by the broadcaster which discussed the backlash and online racial vilification he was subjected to after appearing on the ABC's Coronation coverage.





As a panellist on the ABC's hour-long program titled: ‘The Coronation: A discussion about the Monarchy in 2023’, Grant said the crown represents invasion, dispossession, the removal of children and massacres.





He described the things said and written about him as "hate-filled".





He wrote that no ABC producers or executives had refuted what was written about him, calling it an "institutional failure".





In late May, a 41-year-old man was charged over alleged online threats towards Grant.



