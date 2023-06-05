Politics

Support for the Voice drops below 50 per cent, as Pearson calls out Dutton's 'duplicitous' No campaign

The disappointing results for the Yes campaign also show support dividing along age and gender lines, as the campaigns' rhetoric becomes more heated.

Noel Pearson

The prominent Voice supporter accused the opposition leader of being dishonest in his characterisations of the proposed change. Source: AAP

A new poll has shown
less than half of the voting public firmly supporting
the Voice to Parliament.

The survey results, released by Newspoll on Sunday, also show the divide growing between men and women, old and young, and those living regionally compared to their urban counterparts.

Just 46 per cent of the 1,549 people surveyed said they would vote yes, with 43 per cent planning to vote no and the remainder unsure.

Women, younger voters and people with higher levels of education were more likely to be supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment, while men and those over 50 firming against the change.
READ MORE

Channel Nine called the Voice 'divisive'. Yes supporters took to social media to vent

Dutton 'duplicitous' in Voice argument

The dwindling support for the Voice will come as sobering news for the yes campaign as the country heads for an expected vote in the latter half of the year.

With the political battle lines drawn, the war of words between yes and no supporters has ratcheted up in recent weeks.

Prominent Voice supporter Noel Pearson took Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, now de facto leader of the No campaign, to task on Sunday for his 'duplicitous' and 'dishonest' approach to the debate.

“I met with him two or three times ... and at those meetings, Peter was very, very clear in what he said to me," Pearson told Sky News.

"He said ‘I do not agree with the race argument. Don’t take me to be making a race argument’.
He assured me that he did not take the Voice to be racial proposition. But of course ... he has come back to make this completely dishonest argument about re-racialising the Constitution
"I think he’s being a bit duplicitous now in talking about re-racialising the Constitution.”

The House of Representatives passed
legislation last week facilitating the machinery of the referendum
. During debate, the Liberal leader said the Voice "will permanently divide us by race".
READ MORE

Meet the women driving up enrolment in their communities ahead of the referendum

NAIDOC committee affirms support

Meanwhile, the NAIDOC committee became the latest organisation to publicly support the Yes campaign.

Referring to this year's NAIDOC theme of 'For Our Elders', the statement, released on Sunday, recognised the differing opinions within communities, but encouraged people to vote for the Voice.

"Through our Elders' teachings we must ensure that when it comes to future decision-making for our people, there is nothing about us, without us."

"As a committee, this year we pay homage to our Elders and we encourage you to use your vote to do the same."
READ MORE

'Integral to our lives': Bobbi Lockyer's homage to Elders crowned as official NAIDOC Poster

Share
3 min read
Published 5 June 2023 11:27am
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

Popular stories

black cladding yarn.jpg

What is black cladding and how is it hurting mob?

Politics

Queensland Police

Police share new information about a 'firearm used' before this Qld teen disappeared

Justice

Channel Nine's, Amber Sherlock, during a news bulletin

Channel Nine called the Voice 'divisive'. Yes supporters took to social media to vent

Politics

2016 Brownlow Medal

Betrayed by AFL ‘sh*t show’: Hawthorn First Nations families speak out

Justice

ROB COLLINS.jpg

The First Inventors: A ground-breaking documentary series that aims to rewrite Australian history

What's On

JACINTA PRICE VOICE PRESSER

OPINION: The Voice will divide Aboriginal people and our great democratic nation

Politics

VICTORIA PARLIAMENT SITTING

No accountability for Liberal MP who inferred Indigenous people should say 'thank you' for colonisation

Politics

uncle chris hero pic.jpg

How to Acknowledge Country in a meaningful way

Country