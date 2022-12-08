Teenager has charges upgraded to murder following death of Diane Miller

The Noongar woman and her unborn child died after the boy allegedly threw a piece of concrete at her head.

family embrace at a press conference

Phillip Edmonds (centre) is embraced by family at a press conference following his partner Dianne Miller's death last Friday.

A 17-year-old has had his charges upgraded to murder following the death of a 30-year-old pregnant mother last week.

Diane Miller was struck in the side of the head with a piece of concrete while sitting in her car on Tuesday, November 29.

She and her unborn child both died in hospital two days later.
READ MORE

Family grieving after pregnant Noongar mother dies following shopping centre attack

The teenager appeared in Perth's Children's Court last Wednesday charged with grievous bodily harm.

However in a statement, Western Australia Police Force advised that the boy's charge had been upgraded to murder.

"The 17-year-old male from Kensington... is due to appear in Perth Children’s Court on Friday 9 December 2022."

Ms Miller's family expressed their grief following the Noongar woman's death last Friday.

"She had a wicked attitude, I loved her. We all loved her as one and it's brought us together. That's my baby girl and that was my baby inside," said Phillip Edmonds, Miller's partner.

"She was one good girl. I loved her with all my love. I will still love her until the day I die."

"We're all one mob and I can't say anything more. It's too hard. Thank you very much."
READ MORE

'Forever 15': Cassius Turvey farewelled by hundreds in emotional ceremony

Share
2 min read
Published 8 December 2022 at 2:41pm, updated 8 December 2022 at 4:13pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

Popular stories

Third Melbourne Council bins Australia Day celebrations opting for day of mourning

Politics

'No matter how long': family of woman struck by police vehicle maintain bedside vigil

Justice

Family grieving after pregnant Noongar mother dies following shopping centre attack

Justice

Suspected mass food poisoning at Aboriginal languages conference

Health and Wellbeing

'Forever 15': Cassius Turvey farewelled by hundreds in emotional ceremony

NITV celebrates 10 years of being free-to-air, with a live music event at Uluru and an epic content line-up

Entertainment

Family say 'joyful' 12-year-old was denied proper hospital treatment before her death

Justice

Child protection workers racist towards Aboriginal families, Yoorrook Justice Commission hears

Justice