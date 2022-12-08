Teenager has charges upgraded to murder following death of Diane Miller

A 17-year-old has had his charges upgraded to murder following the death of a 30-year-old pregnant mother last week.





Diane Miller was struck in the side of the head with a piece of concrete while sitting in her car on Tuesday, November 29.





She and her unborn child both died in hospital two days later.



The teenager appeared in Perth's Children's Court last Wednesday charged with grievous bodily harm.





However in a statement, Western Australia Police Force advised that the boy's charge had been upgraded to murder.





"The 17-year-old male from Kensington... is due to appear in Perth Children’s Court on Friday 9 December 2022."





Ms Miller's family expressed their grief following the Noongar woman's death last Friday.





"She had a wicked attitude, I loved her. We all loved her as one and it's brought us together. That's my baby girl and that was my baby inside," said Phillip Edmonds, Miller's partner.





"She was one good girl. I loved her with all my love. I will still love her until the day I die."



