Federal Politics

The referendum wording is late, but the government says they can still get it done

The working group was scheduled to deliver its final advice on Thursday but are still deliberating.

LINDA BURNEY PATRICK DODSON PRESSER

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and members of the Referendum Working Group and Referendum Engagement Group during a Voice to Parliament press conference in Adelaide. Source: AAP / MATT TURNER/AAPIMAGE

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney says the referendum for an Indigenous voice to parliament is on track, despite having not yet released a question.

Speaking in Adelaide, Ms Burney said the referendum would be held by the end of the year.
READ MORE

Calls to boost Indigenous voter numbers before Voice referendum

"We are doing the work that is needed to get this voice right," she said.

"I can assure you that the voice is on track.

"We are taking our time, consulting, and being very deliberate … to make sure this voice is the voice that people are asking for."

Both the referendum working group, which includes a cross-section of representatives from First Nations communities across Australia and the engagement group, which also includes representatives from Indigenous organisations, met in Adelaide this week.
READ MORE

Here's what we know so far about the No campaigns

The federal government has said it will introduce legislation by the end of the next parliamentary sitting on March 30.

Working group member Thomas Mayor said meaningful recognition of First Nations people in the constitution was long overdue.

"We are doing a lot of hard work to reach a set of words we can take to the Australian people to see our nation become better," he said.

"We want the Australian people to understand that all we're doing is asking them to walk with us.

"A voice will recognise our long-existing history, culture and heritage – and give us a voice on decisions that are made about us."

'A once-in-a-generation chance'

SA Attorney-General and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kyam Maher said their state parliament would hold a special sitting session on Sunday, March 26, when they will pass legislation for a voice.

He said the government would provide free public transport so that as many people as possible could witness the passing of the historic legislation.

"We have nothing to lose and everything to gain by legislating a voice and we look forward to South Australia supporting the yes camp in the federal referendum," Mr Maher said.
READ MORE

The idea of a Voice to parliament is not new. Aboriginal activists demanded one almost 100 years ago

Ms Burney thanked the members of both advisory groups and said there was no division within them.

"It is about consultation, negotiation and it's certainly about representation – that is exactly what the voice is about, making sure First Nations' voices are heard by the parliament," she said.

"And also finally putting into the Australian constitution a record of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories, history and our wonderful legacy of over 65,000 years.

"This is a once-in-a-generation chance."

Ms Burney said that the life expectancy, health and other social justice determinants of Indigenous people were 'totally unacceptable'.

"A voice is a way to make sure that decisions around and about us are informed by First Nations people across the country," she said.

"We are on the verge of doing something remarkable – of finally recognising First Nations people in a way that will make us feel proud.

"We'll all walk taller the day after the referendum."

-With AAP
READ MORE

The government is being asked for detail on the Voice. Here's what we know

Share
3 min read
Published 17 March 2023 at 3:08pm, updated 2 hours ago at 6:23pm
Source: NITV

Recommended for you

CRICKET-WC-T20-WOMEN-AUS-NZL

Ash Gardner hits jackpot with record payday in Women's Premier League auction

Sport

Latrell Mitchell taking the ball up against Penrith on Thursday night.

Roosters coach says Australia can't accept strong Indigenous voices following Latrell slur

Racism

Zachary Rolfe departs the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory in Darwin, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Constable Zachary Rolfe has pleaded not guilty to murdering Kumanjayi Walker. (AAP Image/Aaron Bunch) NO ARCHIVING

Constable Zachary Rolfe defends actions in open letter and leaves country

Justice

David Bowie and Joelene King

40 years ago the world's biggest rock star gave this young Aboriginal performer a shot at fame

Arts

CSC02229.jpg

OPINION: Racism is the root cause of the current issues around Alice Springs

Justice

RACIST COMEDIAN ISAAC BUTTERFIELD WEB HERO.jpg

Comedian lashed for intentionally offensive routine on Aboriginal people

Entertainment

Mick gooda, in a pink shirt and navy spectacles gestures while speaking into microphones at a press conference. Behind him in corporate clothing stands the premier and a minister, with a large Aboriginal artwork in the background.

Queensland just took a big step towards Treaty. What's being proposed?

Politics

Aboriginal Place Names Indigenous geography NITV SBS

Do you know what Aboriginal land you're on today?

Country